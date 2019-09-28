I survived my milestone birthday and am now past the dread and on to reality. My sons, daughter-in-law and my little buddy, Brady, had a special celebration and dinner and it is always such a treat to spend time with my family. I had lunch with a group of women from my high school graduating class, and they all know, or will know, how it feels to become “this age.” I also had a nice birthday dinner with special friends, so I have been blessed with a lot of birthday celebrations.
As it is almost October, my concentration for the past few weeks has been on the Real Men Wear Pink campaign that will begin Oct. 1. Our Reveal Party is coming up Monday night where we will announce our 10 men for this year’s campaign. The public is invited to the Reveal at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Heritage Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Tickets are $10 per person and may be designated for credit to any of the men’s campaigns. Voting for the “Crowd Favorite” will result in that man receiving $100 toward his goal.
This is an event that was first introduced last year and was very well-received. Our men did an outstanding job of bringing awareness of breast cancer and doing what they could to help support the research for a cure. They also showed how they can have fun and still raise a good deal of money for an important cause.
As I wrote last week, cancer is the reason I became involved in the Enduring Hope campaign through the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Keith Travis, chief philanthropy officer with the hospital, explained quite a bit about why it is so important to this community that we have a new, updated cancer center, and a little bit about how our hospital operates.
“The hospice house was the biggest philanthropic project in the history of the hospital,” said Travis. “The cancer center will be larger than that.”
Travis said estimates are the cancer center will cost $12 million when completed, and the goal for the Enduring Hope campaign is $6 million.
“The hospital hired a consulting firm who spent three or four months at the hospital and told us it was realistic for this community to raise half the cost of the center,” said Travis. “We know the money we need to raise is validated.”
Travis said the name of the campaign, “Enduring Hope,” has two meanings. Hope is a symbol of those fighting cancer and enduring means preserving that hope.
“We have a small staff in the development office,” said Travis. “We cannot raise $6 million, so four committees have been created for this campaign.”
The internal committee is led by Dr. Alison Ford, and is responsible for seeking support from hospital employees to support this project.
“Then there is the external committee, with Brett Miles as the chairman,” Travis said. “This committee is concentrating on patients who have used the services at the cancer center and that is a very large list.”
The third committee is the business and business partners led by Dr. Ken Winters.
“We know businesses are always targets for campaigns,” said Travis. “But when new industry is looking at communities, they will demand and expect a regional health care center. If they don’t find it, they will go elsewhere and that hurts all those with businesses in this community. We know we aren’t the main player in this area, but we feel we are one of the significant factors.”
The fourth group, major gifts, is led by Sharon Bobo and Dr. Gene Cook.
According to Travis, these committees meet monthly and each consists of about 10 members.
“We could not do any of this without our volunteers,” said Travis. “We have a volunteer working on securing grants. We want to look at every option to raise the needed funds.”
Travis emphasized there are many who are not able to make large donations, but any amount would be happily accepted.
“As long as they come from people who believe in this cause, every donor is important,” he said.
There is always an opportunity to make a donation to the Enduring Hope campaign in memory or in honor of someone, Travis said.
The hospital has also created naming rights for donors.
“For instance, we have 21 parking lots at the hospital,” said Travis. “We are now putting names and numbers on the parking lots from donors who wish to contribute something in someone’s name. We have that opportunity throughout the hospital and those contributions go toward this campaign.”
Donna Herndon is the chairwoman of the Enduring Hope campaign. I spoke with Donna and asked her why she agreed to chair this committee.
“When Keith (Travis) first asked me, I was stunned,” said Donna. “I have raised money in my time, but $6 million is way beyond what I ever thought about doing. I told him I would have to think and pray about this and would get back to him in a week. That was on a Wednesday.”
Donna said after she returned home from church that night, she went to bed and lay awake focusing on the amount of money and then realized that she should be thinking about what this will mean to so many people. She finally fell asleep and her prayer that night was to ask the Lord to let her get some sleep and to wake her in the morning with guidance.
“I was thinking I would wake up in the morning with some peace about what I was to do,” she said. “But at 2 a.m., I woke up thinking someone had rung my doorbell – I was wide awake. In my mind, I could hear the words of scripture, ‘For such a time as this, you were born.’”
Donna said that was about as clear a message as she could receive, but she didn’t call Keith to accept the chairmanship.
At church on the following Sunday night, Donna said the devotion was about Peter going fishing and catching nothing and Jesus telling him to go back out and to put his nets on the other side of the boat. Peter’s response was, “I will, just because you said so.” Donna felt the reinforcement of her previous message she had received. Then Donna said her Wednesday devotion was from Isaiah and said, “Lord, send me.”
“I felt this was something God wanted me to do,” said Donna. “And then my focus shifted from the money that needed to be raised, to the importance of having an updated cancer treatment center.”
Donna said the treatment that her late husband, Woody, received at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital gave him almost 20 more years of life that he was told he wouldn’t have, so this is her way of paying back the hospital for those years.
“Woody could not travel for treatment,” said Donna. “I know there are so many others that are not able to do that either. I have had friends that had to keep working to maintain their insurance in order to receive their cancer treatments. If they had to go elsewhere, they couldn’t have afforded it. There are many who are physically not able to travel and those who financially cannot go elsewhere either, so we need the best treatment center we can get right here in Murray.”
Donna said she sat down and talked with Keith and others about the decision to build a new center rather than renovate the old center.
“When people in the hospital have to be taken outside of the building and across the street for care, it is dangerous,” she said. “The fact that we can have the doctors’ offices, treatment rooms, a new data information center, updated laboratory and a pharmacy in the same building were multiple reasons I am supportive of building a new center.”
Donna said to be involved in something that so many lives depend on keeps her motivated.
“The last few years of Woody’s life required a lot of care,” said Donna. “He felt guilty because he was keeping me from doing things I needed to do to help others. That is just a big part of who I am, and Woody knew that. He made me promise him during the last week of his life that when he was gone, I would put my energy, effort, attention, and whatever money I could toward helping others. And I told him I would.”
Donna has committed $50,000 to the Enduring Hope campaign to honor Woody’s memory.
“I have someone who helps advise me on financial matters and I have a required minimum distribution through my IRA. If they send the check to me, I have to pay taxes. If they send it to the MCCH Foundation, I don’t have to pay taxes. I have lived without that money this year and I know I can. It involves some sacrifice, but it is well worth it. I want people to know that we want to make it possible for everyone to be involved in this campaign.”
Donna said there is also an automatic bank draft available through The Murray Bank.
“It doesn’t matter which bank you do business with,” said Donna. “The Murray Bank has a section on their website, www.themurraybank.com, called ‘community.’ If you click on that it takes you to a page where you can fill out the information and that makes it possible for automatic drafts to come from your checking account to the Enduring Hope campaign. It can be for any amount and also can be done in memory or honor of those loved ones who have received care. It is important that their legacy live on.”
This new cancer treatment center is a very important project for this community and it is one of the largest attempted, to date. But that does not mean it isn’t attainable and that does not mean it will happen in a year or two. Keith and Donna, along with the rest of the committee members, are realistic and realize this might take some time, but it is worth their effort and their time.
There are many endeavors taking place asking for donations for very worthy causes. We can all give a little and some can give more. This community has always stepped up when there is a need.
Those with questions about the Enduring Hope campaign may call Keith Travis at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital at 270-762-P1908, email him at ktravis@murrayhospital.org., or call Donna Herndon at 270-293-8780.
