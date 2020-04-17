Murray lost a longtime, beloved member of this community, Popeye Ross. Popeye had been a resident of Spring Creek Health Care for several years and was just a few hours short of celebrating his 102nd birthday.
I had the privilege of spending several hours with Popeye last year and shared with our readers his memories of growing up in Murray.
One of the first stories he wanted to tell me was how he met his wife, Gretchel Hamrick. I quote - “I was sitting in the back of Wallis Drug Store. She came in and walked to the counter to order a drink and I saw her. I knew who she was because we had both graduated from Murray High School. I remember thinking to myself how pretty she looked standing at the counter with the sun shining on her hair, and I told myself that I should ask her for a date. I did and she said yes.”
They married in 1946 in Tupelo, Mississippi. They had planned to be married by a justice of the peace, but Gretchel saw a church when they arrived in Tupelo and wanted to see if the pastor might be there and could marry them. He was and they were married in the church instead of the courthouse and remained married for 60 years until her death in 2006.
When Gretchel developed Alzheimer’s, Popeye took care of her at their home. He said he wasn’t much of a cook, but he would take her out to eat, mostly to one restaurant where they could sit in a back corner and he could feed her. He said she always enjoyed eating out. But after a few years, he could no longer care for her at home and she was admitted to the Long Term Care Unit of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. When the hospital closed that unit, she was the first person to occupy a room at Spring Creek Health Care, then known as Westview Nursing Home.
Not a day went by while Gretchen was in the long term care unit or the nursing home that he wasn’t by her side. When she passed away, he had become very well acquainted with so many of the residents of the facility and he volunteered there each day thereafter. He was such a popular figure around the facility that a wing of Spring Creek is named after him.
Then he became a resident himself. During my visits, I was witness to some special attention he received from the staff and he loved every minute. He told me in the beginning of my first visit that his memory may not be “razor sharp,” but then he told me he knew who I was.
He and my father were about the same age and grew up together in Murray and he knew I was Ralph Finney’s daughter. We immediately became friends, but that wasn’t hard to do because if you spent any time with Popeye, you would come away with a smile on your face and in amazement at how much he remembered about Murray. He was a wealth of information and I am so thankful that I was able to share some of those memories in my Lifestyle column last year.
I received a letter from Dr. Tom Rowlett of Hopkinsville this week. He sometimes corresponds with me by mail when he reads something of interest to him in my column. His comments were about my first article sharing Ruth Cole’s remembrances of Murray physicians and medical institutions. He shares…”As I recall, she (Ruth Cole) lived across Main Street from my Caplinger grandparents and was also a teacher in the first nursing program at Murray State. I took a drugs and solutions class as a pre-med student, along with several of my fellow classmates and we were mixed in with nursing students. We had a good time learning from her, but she was a little frustrated by the male-female interaction. At that time, in 1950, Murray State was just beginning a nursing program and students came from Owensboro-Daviess County and Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville for their basic science courses and spent a year on campus before returning home from their clinical training. Most nursing programs, at that time, were three year diploma types associated with hospitals rather than a four-year bachelor of science college-based degrees like we now have.
“I enjoyed reading the biographies of Murray doctors and was impressed about what short life spans many of them had. Dr. Wildy Graves delivered me, Dr. Rob Mason sewed up a lot of lacerations while growing up and Dr. Hal Houston Sr. was regarded as one of the most compassionate. Dr. Jim Hart was a role model and wrote a letter of recommendation for me to the residency program at the University of Tennessee - Memphis, largely a factor in me being accepted there. I was serving in a USAF Air Force Hospital in Germany and unable to have an interview, so they accepted me on his word.”
It is always a pleasure to receive a letter from Dr. Rowlett, who shared he is almost 90.
More from Ruth Cole’s “Memories, Stories, Place,” 2008.
Conrad Harrison Jones was born in Lynn Grove on Oct. 30, 1922. His father was Dr. Cody Jones, a respected county doctor, who cared for all the ills of the community. His mother was Annie Susan Underwood Jones. Before her marriage, she had taught school in Hazel, and then at Murray High. She quit teaching to assist Dr. Cody in his practice.
Dr. Conrad remembered well the long drives his father made in a buggy and later in cars on muddy roads. About half of his practice was obstetrics. At that time, most babies were delivered at home.
Dr. Cody had a fairly large farm and he encouraged Conrad to become a farmer because his life was hard as a physician. Conrad was attracted to the life of a physician even with the hard work and long hours. He said he just wanted to be like his Dad.
Conrad had started his education at Lynn Grove. However, in 1938 the family home burned. They moved to Murray temporarily and Conrad finished high school at Murray Training School. He continued his undergraduate education at Murray State University. During high school, he dated Evelyn Lockhart, the daughter of Carl and Clover Stark Lockhart. They both enrolled at Murray State and on Dec. 26, 1942, they married. Evelyn continued her education and become a medical technologist. Her main role in life was helping Conrad.
Conrad enrolled at the University of Louisville Medical School and graduated in 1946. He served an internship at Louisville General Hospital. In 1947-48, he completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology rotating between Missouri Baptist Hospital and St. Louis Maternity Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was in the Army for two years as a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, stationed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas, and the United States Military Academy in New York.
He told the editor in a news article published in the Ledger & Times on Oct. 27, 1989, the following story: “While at West Point, I had the privilege of delivering General Eisenhower’s granddaughter. John Eisenhower and his wife were stationed at West Point and General Eisenhower was head of Columbia University at the time.”
Dr. Conrad reported that General Eisenhower and Mamie came to the hospital and they were the typical grandparents.
After a tour of duty with the Army, he returned home to Murray. There was never a question in his mind that he would not return to Murray to practice medicine. He was quoted as saying, “My overall ambition has been and still is being committed to seeing the women in this region receive professional medical services that are as good as any in the state.”
When Dr. Jones returned to Murray in December 1949, he joined the Houston-McDevitt Clinic staff. He was most pleased to learn that Dr. C.J. McDevitt and Dr. Ora Mason, who practiced obstetrics, were no longer doing home deliveries.
When he first returned to Murray, he worked with Dr. McDevitt. After his death, Dr. Charles Tuttle came and they shared coverage. Murray Hospital’s second floor was remodeled to make space for labor and delivery rooms, postpartum rooms, nursery and gynecology. All these units and surgery were under the direction of head nurse Amy Nichols.
In 1976, just before the fire at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic, Dr. Gene Cook joined the clinic staff. Dr. Cook, whose hometown was London, Kentucky, earned a B.S. degree at Western Kentucky University. He attended the University of Louisville and in 1972 received his medical degree. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospital from 1973-76.
After the loss of the clinic, Dr. Jones, along with Dr. Cook, began a practice known as the Woman’s Clinic on South Eighth Street, across from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Dr. Jones retired from obstetrics. In 1996, he reported that he had delivered or assisted in the delivery of more than 10,000 babies. In 2007, he continues his practice in gynecology and serves as head of the clinic.
In 1996, Dr. Conrad Jones was recognized by the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for 45 years of service. Colleagues say that he has kept himself updated with medical news and research after practicing more than five decades. To the younger colleagues, he is an inspiration to their work ethic.
In 2007, MCCH completed the renovations of two west on the second floor and three west on the third floor of the hospital into the Women’s Pavilion. The Women’s Pavilion includes labor, delivery room, a Caesarean section room, postpartum rooms, a state-of-the-art nursery, a women’s diagnostic area and a post-surgical recovery area.
The Women’s Pavilion was dedicated to the long-time efforts of Dr. Conrad to improve the women’s health services in Calloway County. A ceremony was held on Feb. 2, 2007, and the unit was opened with an official ribbon cutting. He humbly accepted the honor and gave credit to his colleagues for making the honor possible.
In Dr. Conrad’s acceptance, he stated, “You have here a state-of-the-art facility and one of the finest delivery and nursing units that can be found anywhere in the state or in this region.” Dr. Conrad expressed the belief that this unit could serve the community well into the future.
Dr. and Mrs. Jones had two children, Janith and Nancy. Janith Wilson (deceased) was married to Dr. William Wilson, radiologist, who joined the Houston-McDevitt Clinic staff in 1976. Nancy is married to Gary Haverstock, a Murray attorney.
Dr. Connie Crittenden Lowry, known as “Crit,” was a Kentucky native. He was born May 21, 1918, to Samuel Jechonias and Naomi Crittenden Lowry in LaGrange. His father moved to Princeton to become manager of the University of Kentucky farm.
“Crit” graduated from Butler High in Princeton. He then received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Kentucky. He continued his education at Vanderbilt Medical School.
He was called to serve in the Army. As a captain, he spent much of his time at Fort Crockett, Texas, where he was chief of surgery. He was then transferred to Fort Hood until his release in July 1947.
He continued his medical training in Memphis, Tennessee. During this period of his work, he learned of the loss of Dr. Hal Houston. The Houston-McDevitt Clinic needed a surgeon. Dr. Lowry reported that it was unfortunate that Dr. Hal had died, but he needed a job and Murray needed a surgeon.
He and Betty, his wife, moved to Murray in 1952. Dr. Lowry proved to be a superior surgeon, always continuing to study and improve his practice. Along with his medical practice, he and Betty were involved in many civic projects.
For 17 years, Dr. Lowry was the only surgeon in Murray. He loved his practice and encouraged other young men to enter medicine and train as surgeons. He was honored by the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in 1992 by having the outpatient surgery waiting area named for him.
Dr. Lowry was a recipient of the Kentucky Medical Association’s 2002 Community Service Award. During 2002, he stated that he was cutting back on his practice because of arthritis. At that time, he stated he had practice 50-plus years as a surgeon in Murray.
Dr. Lowry and Betty rode in the Freedom Fest Parade on July 4, 2003, when Dr. Lowry was Grand Marshal of the parade.
Dr. Lowry died Feb. 4, 2007. He had been married to Betty for more than 62 years. They had two children, Duane Hamilton Lowry and Conielyn Abernathy.
Dr. Charles Tuttle, M.D. was born July 23, 1915, the son of Chester Tuttle and Lillian Small Tuttle of Maine. He graduated from Baldwin College in Brunswick, Maine.
He served in the Air Force before coming in 1954 to join the Houston-McDevitt Clinic to practice obstetrics and gynecology. He retired from obstetrics on Aug. 1, 1975. Dr. Tuttle was married to Sue Miller. He died at his home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 1976. Both he and his wife are buried in the Murray City Cemetery.
Dr. Clegg Austin, a local Murray citizen, was born July 14, 1932. He is the son of A.B. Austin and Lucille Farmer Austin. Both of his parents were involved in the educational system of Murray during their lifetime.
In 1953, Clegg received an A.B. degree at Murray State University. He then entered medical school at the University of Louisville, and in 1957, he received his medical degree. He served an internship at Louisville General Hospital and he completed a residency at Louisville Children’s Hospital.
He joined the medical staff at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic in 1961 and had staff privileges at the Murray Hospital.
Soon after returning to Murray, he was called to serve in the military during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Texas.
In 1963, he received certification by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
In 1984, he was elected secretary/treasurer of the medical staff of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. In 1985, he became vice president and in 1986, president of the medical staff.
Dr. Austin has taken an interest in community work. He served for several years on the Calloway County Board of Health, and often volunteered his service for children. He became active in mission work. Some of this work included mission trips to the Amazon River area. He has some activities outside of work that he enjoys as well, such as gardening and boating on Kentucky Lake.
Dr. Austin provided care for newborns and sick children in Calloway County and the region as the only specialist in the area for many years. He was always positive and had good rapport with new mothers and their newborn. He followed the health care of many babies from birth to their teen years and a few still see him as adults. He is now approaching three generations of babies with grandmothers, daughters, and their children. He has never kept a count of those who received care from him.
Dr. Austin has been a forward thinking individual. He supported improved education for nurses. In 1963, he strongly supported and encouraged his colleagues to support the development of the BSN program in nursing at Murray State University. He has been interested in providing new equipment to help save babies and children’s lives. His continued study on the latest advances in pediatrics, and has improved the care and well-being of the children who received medical treatment from him.
He is a caring individual which is demonstrated by the children. Many of his small patients will run to him to receive a hug from their favorite doctor. Nurses working with him report that he supported them in their judgement and respected their professional ability to assist in the care of children. His caring was also demonstrated by seeing a child at any time. Frequently, a parent would call after office hours and Dr. Austin would say, “bring him in,” and the staff would stay in the office until the child was treated.
Marsha Dale, BSN, served as a nurse in his office for 26 years and only resigned to care for her parents. Over 30 years ago, Dr. Austin married his wife, Faye Bentley Austin, and they have worked together in the office. Faye earned a BSN and is a pediatric practitioner.
