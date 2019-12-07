It has been some time since I have written this column. There have been many interviews that have taken place and many stories I have shared the past few months, and more will come, but for now, I am taking a little break. The holidays are upon us and people are busy, but, oddly enough, my work starts to slow down.
I didn’t have an opportunity last week to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. I hope it was an enjoyable holiday with family and/or friends. I cooked for my family on the Sunday before Thanksgiving because Brady and his parents went to Indiana to celebrate Thanksgiving with his other grandparents.
I haven’t written about Brady lately and he is now a growing 20-month-old who is learning something new each and every day. He now clearly calls me “Oma.” It is going to be so much fun to watch him at Christmas. He caught on pretty quickly to opening presents for his first birthday, so I don’t think he is going to have trouble with this feat at Christmas. A typical little boy, he loves his trucks, cars and balls, but more than anything, he loves “hot dog,” which is what he calls Mickey Mouse. In the Mickey Mouse cartoons, there is a song called “Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog,” thus the hot dog reference. He can sit for long periods of time and watch Mickey and friends and can name most all of the characters.
I was also kept very busy, not only with work and interviews, but with the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, the Enduring Hope campaign, the MISD Foundation and Murray High School Alumni Association. Real Men Wear Pink is now finished and how proud we are of what the 10 men accomplished. A very special thank you to all those who supported these men and helped them raise more than $36,000.
I am still working on the Enduring Hope campaign and it is moving along ever so slowly. But this campaign was not meant to raise $6 million in a short period of time.
I was thinking the other day, not just about the campaigns I am involved with, but others that are going on in Murray almost continually and somehow, they are all successful. Murray is one of the most giving, caring communities. The week we ended the Real Men Wear Pink, the Special Olympics raised $80,000 for their Masked Ball. These two campaigns alone raised more than $110,000. In one day, the Murray-Calloway County Realtors Association sponsored a Bail-Out and the total for that day was more than $40,000.
There are those who can give more than others, but everyone is contributing because there would not be as much money raised in our small community if that were not true. When there is a need, the people of Murray and Calloway County step up and I am very proud to be a part of such a special community who truly cares about others.
I recently attended the Little Black Dress Event held at the Murray Country Club to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That event raised more than $30,000 in one night. So the giving continues.
This community needs a cancer center so we can provide treatment for those who cannot afford to travel or are too weak/sick. We need to support our local school systems to help them to provide “extra” benefits to their students, who are our future. And now with Christmas approaching, we have the Toys for Tots campaign to help the family resource centers to provide Christmas for children who might not otherwise receive a visit from Santa. The list goes on and on, but I have no doubt this community will step up and do what is needed. If you have an opportunity, please consider giving to one of these or any of our local nonprofits and campaigns. They are all worthwhile.
