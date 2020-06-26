With the coronavirus still lurking about and with numbers of infected leaping with new cases almost every day in our area, it seems this virus is not going to let go anytime soon.
My good buddy, Dwain McIntosh called last week and while we were chatting, he reminded me of an article he wrote in 1994 about the Spanish Flu. I read it with interest and found there was information I had not seen in any other publication. With Dwain’s permission, I am sharing his column.
“Fall of 1918: triumph and tragedy”
Not many Kentuckians now have a clear, first-hand recollection of both the triumph and the tragedy of the fall of 1918.
Most of us learned in history classes, of course, that the triumph was the Allied victory in World War I. Not so well known, however, is the tragic story of the sudden Spanish influenza epidemic during the final three months of that year.
And even less is understood about how the two - the war effort and the scrounge of disease that claimed more than 13,000 lives in Kentucky alone - related to each other.
An article by Gregory K. Culver published in “The Filson Club History Quarterly” in January provides fascinating insight. It examines how the deadly epidemic invaded and affected the eight Jackson Purchase counties of westernmost Kentucky.
His research narrative is titled “The Sick and the Dead: Self-dosage, Medical Treatment, and Burial during the 1918 Spanish Influenza Epidemic in the Jackson Purchase.”
Culver teaches history and political science at Paducah Community College. The journal in which his work appeared is published by the Filson Club Historical Society of Louisville, organized 110 years ago.
Information from 1976 interviews with two Murrayans - Dr. James C. Hart, ophthalmologist, (editors note: now also deceased) and the late Ronald Churchill, funeral director - is footnoted by Culver. His resources also include the “Murray Ledger & Times” and other area newspapers, The Filson Club Journal, various historical references and store catalogs.
From Culver’s study comes the following abbreviated account:
Commonly called the grippe, the influenza outbreak spread across the U.S. from the first diagnosed case in Kentucky in late September, the highly contagious disease rampaged into all 120 counties and infected more than 300,000 Kentuckians.
Since flu was not uncommon, people remained relatively calm even in the face of the severity. Starting with symptoms that resembled a mild cold, it nonetheless took many in the prime of life.
Overcrowded and unsanitary military camps built in haste to train troops for war became breeding grounds for the disease. Camp Taylor near Louisville was hit especially hard.
Relatives of soldiers who became ill went to the camp to try to help. Instead, many of them became infected. Their return home - including some to the Jackson Purchase - and the many large crowds that assembled for rallies and parades to support the war effort set the stage for crisis.
Each day soon brought reports of hundreds of new cases. Schools and churches closed, and community gatherings were prohibited. Then, by early November, the outbreak had abated.
However, when the Armistice was signed Nov. 11, cheering thousands took to the streets. That celebration led to a new wave of Spanish influenza that resulted in more widespread sickness and death.
Although medical science was virtually helpless to quell the epidemic, physicians’ offices and hospitals were almost overwhelmed. Regional doctors averaged between 50 and 100 cases daily the first month of the siege.
More than half of Kentucky’s physicians were serving in the armed forces, according to one survey, creating a severe shortage. Those who were left found themselves on call 24 hours a day - and at considerable risk to their own health.
Traveling by horse-and-buggy or Ford Model-T, they made house calls with only a small black bag of pain-relieving medications. For the flu their usual course of treatment was rest, aspirin for fever and fluids.
Although fees in Murray seemed small compared to today ($2 for a city house call, $15 for a normal obstetrics case and $1 to $5 for an office examination and prescription), doctors often had to wait a considerable length of time for payment.
Sometimes they were never paid. At other times, payment was made in the form of pigs, cows, chickens, eggs, butter and watermelons.
Prices for many medical supplies, on the other hand, were vastly inflated. Unscrupulous profiteers charged as much as $5 for a fever thermometer.
Many people turned to home remedies. The most popular was asafetida - a foul-smelling concoction in a bag worn around the neck believed to kill germs.
Deaths from both flu and war brought about a critical shortage of coffins in Kentucky. In fact, so few factory-made coffins were available that many Jackson Purchase caskets were homemade from store-bought materials.
Funeral services, of course, were also in great demand. The cost of a service at a funeral home ranged from $100 to $150.
Often in rural communities, however, the funeral was in the home. Undertakers prepared the body while relatives of the deceased built the coffin. Only family members attended the service because of restrictions on public assembly.
I decided to research a little more about this topic and came across a story in the “Washington Post” on Feb. 29, 2020. In this article, the author conducted a phone interview with John M. Barry who wrote “The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History.”
In this interview, Barry shared that news after the end of World War I was carefully controlled by the Committee on Public Information, an independent federal agency. This committee issued thousands of positive stories about the war effort, and newspapers often republished them verbatim. When the Spanish flu spread across the U.S. in the fall of 1918, both the government and the media continued the same rosy strategy to “keep morale up.”
President Woodrow Wilson released no public statements. Surgeon General Rupert Blue said, “There is no cause for alarm if proper precautions are observed.”
The Spanish flu had a mortality rate of two percent and it differed from the seasonal flu in that it did not kill the very young or old, but was deadliest in young adults, such as the soldiers crowded into military camps.
For example, in Philadelphia, local officials were planning the largest parade in the city’s history. Just before this scheduled event, about 300 returning soldiers started spreading the virus in the city. Most doctors were telling reporters that the parade shouldn’t happen. The reporters were writing the stories, the editors were killing them and the Philadelphia papers wouldn’t print anything about it.
The parade was held and 48 hours later, Spanish flu slammed the city. Even once schools were closed and public gatherings were banned in the city, officials claimed it wasn’t a public health measure and there was no cause for alarm.
Philadelphia became one of the hardest hit areas of the country. More than 125,000 residents died, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
We are seeing a surge of the coronavirus now with numbers increasing in areas like Florida, for example. The beaches have opened and from photos I have seen, practicing social distancing is not being followed. I can understand not wearing a mask on the beach, but it is possible to move beach chairs where you are at least six feet away from someone else.
I am concerned about this fall and the possibility of children not being able to go back to school because this virus will not go away. And not only children, but university students as well. Murray businesses depend on the student population, and after going through the last few months with no customers, I am worried that many businesses and restaurants will not survive if Murray State is not in session.
I have chosen not to be “scared” of this virus, but I do have a healthy respect for what it can do to those who come under its influence. But I also want to somewhat “live” instead of being quarantined to my house or my place of employment and only venturing out when it is absolutely necessary to purchase essentials.
I had shared before about my “difficulties” with wearing a mask. I try to wear one if I am out in the public, but I do practice social distancing with a vengeance. I have read several articles written by epidemiologists (germ specialist) who have all said that unless you are wearing a medical-type mask, the cloth masks are worse for you than no mask at all. We all know they don’t prevent you from catching the virus if you were to come in contact with someone who is a carrier, so all we are hoping for is to prevent us from spreading it to someone else. I only possess cloth masks and after wearing one, I wash it and keep it in a plastic bag in my car for when they are needed. After wearing it once, I cannot use it again because I do feel like I am putting germs over and into my mouth, even if they are my own.
I have my temperature taken twice a week now because I am going to physical therapy for my back/leg. I obviously have to wear a mask when I am in the therapist’s office, or in a doctor’s office, but if I know if it is somewhere where I can social distance, then that is what I do. I don’t believe that walking past someone in a store is going to cause me to catch the virus. From what I have read, it takes a little longer than a few seconds to catch the virus from someone even if you are standing closer than six feet from them.
I think that all the gatherings that are occurring now that summer has arrived and people are outside has given us a false sense of security because we are out in the fresh air. People have forgotten about the social distancing and with the protests and marches that are going on, even in Murray, from the pictures I saw of these gatherings, people were not social distancing.
Today, I put my mask on to run into an auto supply store and I was the only one in there with a mask, including the employees. I knew I could keep it on long enough to do what I needed to do, but in the grocery store, and with my leg giving me problems, my walking is slow and the mask and I are at odds, to say the least. So if you see me in a local grocery without a mask, please don’t judge. And believe me, I will not get close to you or anyone else.
I keep disinfectant wipes in my car and as soon as I have been anywhere, I clean my hands before I touch the steering wheel to start my car. These are my ways of trying not to become infected. I am trying to do my part to stay healthy, and I believe these precautions are going to become the norm because the coronavirus is going to be with us for some time until they find a vaccine. We all just need to use common sense. Too deny this virus exists or to tell people that it is ok to gather in large crowds, I believe is doing a disservice to all.
I have heard several comments, especially since the number of infected is increasing in Calloway County on a consistent basis, that they wished the health department would let the public know where those affected might have been. I understand the need for confidentiality when it comes to a name, but if several persons are members of, for example, a church or workplace, then it would be nice to know in case any of us have frequented the same establishments.
But I guess the reality is that we need to act as if wherever we are in public, that there are those who might have contracted the virus and therefore, we need to be cautious. If everyone would do that, maybe the numbers would decrease instead of increase.
Stay safe and be diligent folks! We are in this for the long haul I believe.
