You are reading this on the last day of the year 2020 and what a year it has been. I normally don’t welcome another year passing and becoming another year older, but this year is certainly an exception. I, like most, I am sure, will be happy to say good-bye to 2020 and welcome a new year that will hopefully see the end of this pandemic and a return to normality.
As I think back over this past year, of course, the coronavirus is the first thing that comes to my mind, but I also think of the many special people in our community whom we have lost, and not all to the virus. As we grow older, I understand that we begin to lose many special people who were the generation before us, but it still causes me to reflect on how they each contributed to my life and this community.
I also am thankful for watching my grandson Brady as he grows and is now a toddler. Being able to work through all of the changes caused by the virus is another reason I am thankful. It kept my mind and time occupied, because I don’t do well when I am isolated.
I was talking to a close friend of mine (since high school) who lives in Frankfort and she and her siblings all live outside of Murray, but their father is here at Hickory Woods. Not being able to spend time with his family at Christmas, I know was a disappointment, not only to him, but his family. But one of his children made the decision to drive from Cincinnati with his two sons so they could window visit with their father/grandfather. This brought tears to my eyes.
For those who were unable to spend time with family during the holidays, I am sure that brought tears to your eyes and to your family’s as well. I realized, more so than any year previously, how fortunate I am to be close to my family. There were the years when I lived in the Netherlands that I did not spend the holidays with my family, but that was before having a grandson. I am thankful each and every day that my life path brought me home when it did.
So I am wishing each of you a much HAPPIER NEW YEAR. I feel this may be one of the most celebrated end of a year. Obviously, not celebrating in the terms of parties, etc., but just a sigh of relief that this year is over and a hope for a much improved new year to come.
I also want to thank all of you who read my column each week and call or email your comments or suggestions. I love hearing ideas for columns so don’t hesitate to reach out to me. It is somewhat of a challenge to come up with something each week, but so far, with the help of all of you, I have managed to fill a page each week this year. I was concerned in March when COVID-19 hit that I would not have access to anyone for a column. But thanks to social media, emails, masks and social-distancing, I didn’t miss a week.
Reflecting over this year, I was able to spend time with some very special people in our community. I started 2020 finishing the story of Donna Herndon that began in the December 2019 issues of our Backyard magazine. I spent two very enjoyable days in the gardens of Betsy Flynn and Don Elias and his fig trees which came from a long family tradition. As part of the MHS Alumni and Friends Association, I was able to highlight the first recipients of the MHS Distinguished Alumni awards. I met a new Murray resident, Robert “Bob” Dymek, who has a mobile military museum he is eager to share. I caught up and talked with past Murray resident Kathy Rowlett and shared a story about her mother, Dew Drop Rowlett. I shared the history of the WATCH Center and re-visited more history of Murray through the words of Dr. Hugh McElrath and through Ruth Cole’s words about Calloway County’s medical history. And I spent some time with Anne Miller and learned about the re-emergence of tennis in Murray. I ended the year doing “Backyard” stories on Dr. Richard Blalock and his many years serving as the medical doctor for Murray State athletics and about how Little League baseball came to be and the “boys of summer,” who proved to be some of the most outstanding athletes in the history of our community.
Through all the worry, anxiety and sadness of the past few months, I was able to report the outstanding outreach of nonprofits in coming to the aid of those needing assistance. The Calloway County Collective emerged because of the coronavirus and I see that organization continuing even when and if this virus ever disappears. This is a group of compassionate and caring citizens. Kudos to them and to Need Line and Angels Attic for re-grouping and still managing to hold mini Christmas bazaars to raise funds for Need Line and HOPE Calloway. And the Real Men Wear Pink set a record for fundraising in a year that presented many obstacles in fundraising endeavors. Hats off to Ashley Ryan and Kelly Coleman Chapman for their outstanding leadership, to the nine men who agreed to spend a month wearing pink and fundraise and to Randy Taylor for raising the most funds and setting the bar a little higher for the men in 2021.
I look forward to sharing a story sent to me from Bill Kopperud which is a transcript of a speech given in 1961 by then Chamber of Commerce Executive Director James Johnson to a broadcaster’s meeting in Louisville on the history of Nathan B. Stubblefield, and a sweet, “feel good” story about pen pals who have remained in touch for 50 years.
I began last year spending time with Bill and Kathy Kopperud and then COVID-19 hit and we have never finished the story, but I look forward to doing that this coming year.
So I am already looking forward to this new year and all the possibilities, and I hope you will continue reading the stories of your neighbors and friends, and possibly learning a little history of our community.
See you next year!
