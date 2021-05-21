I am very happy to say that my intestinal issues seem to be much better and I am now able to eat solid foods. I cannot tell you how good, even the blandest of foods, taste after having nothing but broth for a month or longer. Also feeling stronger and have more energy, so I now feel I am back in the “land of the living.”
•••
Last week I wrote about Kim Howard Wilson and her Taddy Smack. Kim sent me one and I will say, first of all, it is by far the nicest flyswatter I have ever seen. But what I love about it is the size which can kill a large insect or several in one swat; and I love the extended handle so that you don’t have to be so close to whatever it is that you are trying to kill. I wished I had had this many years ago while living in the Netherlands.
Spiders are quite prevalent there. I am not sure why, but at least twice a year, beginning in the spring and especially in the fall, it was imperative to clean your windows of spider webs. They honestly could cover your windows until it became hard to see through them. But I was also told that the spiders can be quite large.
I had been living there a couple of years and had never seen any type of large spider. It was the first time I had been left at the house alone since I had arrived in the country. I remember getting up in the morning and going downstairs to make coffee. The floors in our house downstairs were a white/gray marble tile. As I came into the living area, I saw something black on the floor that was halfway under the refrigerator. As I got closer, it was a spider!!…and it was huge!!!!! I remember picking up the flyswatter and took a look at it and said to myself, “no way am I getting that close to kill that spider and the spider was larger than the end of the flyswatter.” I was beginning to panic thinking I was going to have to leave the house because there was no way I was going to stay with that spider in the house. And then I thought of the vacuum cleaner. It was a canister type and I retrieved it from the utility closet and took the brush off of the end and just had the hose exposed. I slipped it up to the spider and sucked it right into the vacuum. Then I pondered what to do about the spider being in the vacuum cleaner and could it somehow make its way out. So I sat the vacuum cleaner outside on the deck until Jac could get home and he could take the bag out of the vacuum.
I was also told these large spiders usually come in pairs. Believe me, for weeks I looked very closely to see if I could find anything that resembled a large spider, but I never found one. But that, by far, was the largest spider I have ever encountered and hope I never do again.
Normal size spiders I am not afraid of and will easily kill them. But with my new Taddy Smack, I believe if I encountered a spider as large as the one in Holland, I will be able to handle it easily with my new, bright and very durable flyswatter. Thank you Kim!
•••
I was reading some of the stories in “Dr. McElrath’s Murray,” written by his son Hugh M. McElrath. His son shared the stories his father had written about growing up and living in Murray.
I find these stories very interesting. I, of course, don’t remember the events, but a lot of the names I recognize and it is also interesting to read about the buildings in downtown Murray.
This story is one about some of the “professionals” who practiced in Murray, such as dentists, doctors, lawyers, etc.
“In the fall of 1912, a young man who was born and reared in Murray returned to his native home. He had been away for six years. Three of those years were spent at Bethel College in Russellville; two at the Louisville Dental School, and one at Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago. He graduated from the last school mentioned in June 1912, with a degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery.
He hung out his shingle and established a very modestly equipped dental office in the northwest corner of the second floor of the Farmers and Merchants Bank Building (now Lerman’s Department Store). His rental was $5 per month. In accordance with the generally expected pattern of other days, he had several very lean years.
The dental fraternity in Murray of 1912 was represented by Drs. R.M. Risenhoover, B.F. Berry and O.B. Irvan.
Dr. Risenhoover also officed in the Farmers and Merchants Bank Building. He had formerly practiced in Benton and White Plains, Missouri. When he came to Murray in 1905, he took over the practice of an older brother, Dr. Jordan Risenhoover, who had decided to go west and had located in Beeville, Texas.
A warm friendship sprang up in 1912 between the two young dentist and his neighbor, who was most kind and considerate. This friendship continued until the death of Dr. Risenhoover in 1927.
Dr. B.F. Berry, who located to Murray in 1907, officed upstairs in the Morris Building on the east side of the court square. The space is now occupied by the Julia Ann Shop. Dr. Berry established quite a record for continued years in practice. He passed away in June 1950. Not too many practiced dentistry for 42 years in one town.
Dr. Irvan had his office upstairs in the Graham Building, now the Capitol Theater. He had formerly practiced in Brinkley, Arkansas, and was all but blown away when a cyclone hit the town. The doctor was mortally afraid of storms until the day of his death which was Christmas Day, 1935.
Three other dentists that we knew practiced in Murray prior to 1912 - Drs. W.H. Kydell, Frank Barber and Hugh Smith.
Dr. Kydell located in Murray in the ‘80s. He officed in the same spot that is now occupied by your scribe. His death occurred in the office during the “Night-Riders’” regime, possibly in 1907. To my certain knowledge, he is the only man ever to die in a dental office in Murray.
Around the turn of the century, Dr. Frank Barber located in Murray. His office was in the Gatlin Building. His tenure here was relatively short. Incidentally, he did the first dental work for your scribe. Dr. Barber felt the urge to “go west” and located in San Antonio, Texas, where he died several years ago.
Dr. Hugh Smith located here sometime after Dr. Barber went west. He, too, had his office in the Gatlin Building. His health failed several years after he established himself here, and he went to Denver, where he died some years later.
And who were the representatives of the medical profession in Murray at that time? This is the group of 1912 as remembered: Drs. Wildie Graves, W.H. Mason, Newton Evans, Walter Johnston, Otis Gingles, P.A. Hart, B.B. Keys, A.V. McRee, Sam Young and Jim Forrest. Dr. Rufus Grogan was retired, but still lived in Murray.
Dr. Otis Gingles officed next door to Dr. Risenhoover. He drove one of the first Ford cars in the county. Dr. P.A. Hart was at the rear over the Corner Drug Store. Dr. Wildie Graves shared the office with him. Dr. Johnston was in the Allen Building next to the drug store. Drs. Mason, Evans and Keys were in the Gatlin Building over J.D. Sexton’s hardware store. Dr. McRee officed in the Graham Building. Dr. Sam Young established a clinic in the Captain Miller home place.
Of the group, all have passed to their reward save Drs. P.A. Hart and Sam Young. Dr. Hart is retired and devotes himself largely to his grandchildren - at least one of whom he no doubt hopes will be an M.D. to fulfill the fourth generation of doctors in the family. Dr. Sam Young moved to Louisiana and is still in active practice.
There are several doctors, active in Murray around the turn of the century, that had passed prior to 1912: Drs. W.P. Young (the father of Dr. Sam Young), J.G. Hart (the father of Dr. P.A. Hart), J.H. Sale, J.R. Coleman, T.G. Graves (the father of Wildie Graves), Harmon Eaker, E.T. Dunaway, J.T. Wall and Bob Overbey.
There were no optometrists in Murray in 1912. However, there were those who provided glasses; they were called opticians. I recall three - Charles Morris, Homer McRee and Hewlett Canon.
The legal profession was well represented in 1912, as witnessed by the following list of attorneys: John Schroader, J.H. Coleman, A.D.Thompson, Frank Peterson, R.T. Wells, E.P. Phillips, A.J.G. Wells, N.B. Barnett, J. Pat Holt, Emmett Holland Jr., John G. Ryan, Clay Erwin and Charles Eaker.
Of this group, R.T. Wells and John G. Ryan remain.
Dr. Wells, after an illustrious career, including representing Calloway County in the legislature and serving as chairman of the State Tax Commission, president of Murray State College and counsel of Woodmen of the World, came back home to spend his remaining years with us.
John G. Ryan is still with us. Were it not for the fact that he sojourned elsewhere for several years, he would have seniority over the writer in point of continual professional practice in Murray.
Attorneys Coleman and Wells had offices in the Lynn Building - the space now occupied by Dr. Quertermous. A.D. Thompson was just across the hall from your scribe, E.P. Phillips was over Wear’s Drug Store; N.B. Bennett and A.J.G. Wells were in the Citizens Bank Building; Emmett Holland Jr. and John G. Ryan were in the Bank of Murray; J. Pat Holt was in the Citizens Bank Building. Clay Erwin was serving as county attorney.
The pastors of the four churches of Murray in 1912 were H. Boyce Taylor, South Hawkins, W.A. Russell and W.M. Ethridge, all of whom have passed. Other pastors well remembered, who served in Murray from the turn of the century until 1912, were Brethren Fowler, Stoney, Phelps and Hamilton. These, too, have passed on.
The head of our school system was F.E. McReynolds. His immediate predecessors were Professors Thurman, Brown, Morrison, Reid and Barnes.
There are but two active businesses in Murray who were active in business then. They are Tremon Beale and Vernon Stubblefield.
Your writer is the only one left of his profession, as of 1912, and the oldest professional man in Murray in point of continual practice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.