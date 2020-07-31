Having accumulated many vacation days, I had the urge to get out of town, if only for a short period of time. I was in need of a change in scenery and I did not wish to go South where the coronavirus seems to be raging. I had been told by a friend about this small community in Indiana - New Harmony - which they had visited and how nice it was for a short visit. After looking online and talking with someone at the New Harmony Inn, I thought this might just fit the bill. My good friend, Alice Rouse and I set off to visit New Harmony this past weekend.
I knew because of my back/leg issue I would not be able to do a lot of walking, but in New Harmony you can rent a golf cart to get around to visit the sites of the small town instead of walking, which is doable if you don’t have issues like I do.
New Harmony is a small community of about 700 not far from Evansville, Indiana. It was established in 1814 by the Harmony Society and originally known as Harmony. In its early years, it was home of Lutherans who had separated from the official church. In 1824, the Harmonists decided to sell their property and Robert Owen, a Welsh industrialist and social reformer, purchased the town in 1825 with the intention of creating a new utopian community and renamed it New Harmony.
Many of the town’s Harmonist buildings have been restored and most of the homes are older but have been kept in pristine condition. We did not see one piece of property that was run down and in need of repairs.
We stayed at the New Harmony Inn and the staff was excellent. We had dinner at the Red Geranium Restaurant which is a part of the Inn. They had a trio playing on their patio and we enjoyed sitting outside for about an hour and then went into the dining room for dinner.
Our room at the Inn was very nice, but the problem for me was sleeping. No matter how many pillows I put around my back and legs, I could not get comfortable and was in pain. Finally, I resigned myself to sitting up in a chair and managed to sleep a few hours.
The next morning after breakfast, we rented a golf cart and puttered around to see some of the historical sites of New Harmony. One of the more interesting was the Roofless Church which is an open air interdenominational church. There is one roof-like structure inside the compound which is a cover for the statue “The descent of the Holy Spirit,” by Jacques Lipchitz. The gilded and adorned gate was restored in 2016.
We also walked through the Cathedral Labyrinth and the Labyrinth State Memorial. There were some nice antique shops and stores, but most were still closed since the shut-down because of the coronavirus.
It was very hot and Alice and I were looking at each other as to what to do next. If I were able, we could have gone into Evansville to do some shopping, but shopping is not an option for me right now. We decided that since we still had half a day to kill and with me not wanting to spend another sleepless night, we would leave a day early. When we inquired at the desk of the Inn, we were told it was perfectly alright, they did not charge us for the second night and let us have a 1 p.m. checkout. So we left a day earlier, but it was still a nice getaway and a chance to spend some time with a good friend.
Probably when the shops are open, it would be a nice place to visit for a short trip. We were told its a good place to meditate and read. Neither Alice nor I are into meditating, and I can read at home. But it is a very quiet, lovely community.
***
Murray has lost another longtime resident, Jennye Sue Smock. Jennye Sue grew up in Murray, the daughter of Odessa and Frank Albert Stubblefield, our state representative for many years in Washington, D.C.
I have known Jennye Sue most of my life, but upon returning to Murray and taking this job at the Ledger, I would see her more often. When I began the Lifestyle page, my first interview was with Jennye Sue to do a story on her father. I spent several hours at her home as she shared family stories and we went through stacks of old papers she had kept.
From time-to-time, Jennye Sue would stop by the newspaper to see me. Most of the time she had come across some old papers about Murray or her father that she thought I might be interested in or would care to keep. I was always glad to have these because, as I told her, whoever is working at this job after me might not know much about Murray.
She was such a pleasant, friendly lady, and I use the word “lady” because to me, she was a true lady. I always had so much fun when I would run into her and her good friend, Melissa Easley.
One of the sweetest tributes to Jennye Sue was written by Lori Rushing and shared on Facebook. Lori was a family friend and she shared that Jennye Sue could make a bad day better, calm the biggest storm with her gentle, kind spirit and could love without judgement.
I know her close friends are heartbroken and will miss their friend, and her children and grandchildren are in my thoughts and prayers as they continue life without such a comforting, loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed by so many.
***
One last thought I feel compelled to share is in reference to comments I have heard and read about how Murray has become the Not So “Friendliest Town in Kentucky.” I take issue with those comments because the focus of these remarks are all in reference to the Confederate Monument on our court square. The statue was there when Murray was announced as the “Friendliest Town in Kentucky,” it was there when Murray was chosen as one of the best places to retire, and it was there when Murray was designated as a Playful City numerous times. That statue does not change Murray because it has always been here. It does not change the attitude of most of our citizens. The only thing that has changed are the protests centered around the statue, some of the language used by both sides and the actions of those on both sides. But those hundred people (if that many) are not a representation of what Murray is about, in my opinion.
I am not making a statement as to whether the monument should stay or be moved, I am just saying that the statue has not changed this community which is still largely a place where people are caring and sharing.
We are in the grips of a virus that has caused many problems for our citizens, not just because of the threat of illness, but it has also caused a strain on their ability to make a living and provide for their family. There are many who are struggling to make ends meet to pay rent, utilities or even buy food. There are business owners who are struggling to keep their businesses open. There is a large group of volunteers in our community who are helping those less fortunate who have been hit hard by this virus. They are helping to provide food, medicine, car repairs, furniture, transportation, and even housing accommodations and that is just one example of how Murray is a friendly and caring community. There are many who are keeping the Blessing Boxes around the city and the county filled with food and do so on a regular basis. These acts of caring are certainly not as visible as those protesting on the court square, but these efforts are going on every day in Murray, Kentucky and are providing a much needed service to our citizens.
I don’t believe that a conflict over keeping or moving a statue changes what this community is about and what it has been about for many years. Taking care of those who need our help in this community is what Murray is about and always has been.
In talking with James Payne yesterday, who grew up in Murray and is now serving as a policeman in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he expressed many times how blessed he was to have been raised in Murray and how he references Murray to many that he comes in contact with, especially while serving as a policeman in such a conflicted area right now.
My hope is that those with opposing views will come together to discuss with respect and civility on how best to solve what has become an issue for our community. Those that make Murray their home now and plan to stay into the future should be the ones we hear from. I believe that by having neighbors, church friends, school friends and co-workers come together with respect for each other’s feelings and opinions is the way to solve this issue. I have faith in their ability to listen to each other.
In my opinion, some of the problems have come from the interjection of those not living in our community or those who plan to only be here a few years and move on. The citizens of Murray have the right to decide its future. I don’t want to see harm come to anyone nor to that monument. Seeing a sign which says “Tear it Down” does not set well with me.
As I said earlier, I, personally, can live with either decision to let the statue remain or move it, but I do not want to see it “torn down.” I urge our county leaders to make an effort to come up with a way for those who love this community and have respect for each other’s differences of opinion to come together to decide the monument’s future. I truly believe they will solve this issue by working together.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.