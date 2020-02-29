I haven’t had the time or the space to write a column in some time. My time was filled with sharing Donna Herndon’s story and if you followed her series, you know that it was quite lengthy. But with all that Donna has done in her lifetime so far, it took quite some time to compile.
I want to thank her for spending the time with me and searching for photographs to share in order to help tell her story. And thank you to all those who have commented and mentioned how much they have enjoyed her series. I knew it was going to be long and I knew there would be some details that some people did not know about Donna. But I felt it was worth sharing it all and if someone grew tired of reading the series, they could just stop. But for those who truly enjoyed reading her story and stayed with it until the end – thank you. I thought it was definitely a story worth telling.
In the meantime, between writing the series on Donna and my other duties I perform at the newspaper, it seems since the first of the year I have spent the rest of my time at a doctor’s office or having tests performed. My year started off with a yearly physical and all was very good. Less than a week after that visit, I had an attack of what I thought was food poisoning, but it lasted for much longer and the symptoms were much more severe. I went back to the doctor, was given some antibiotics and lab results were inconclusive. I was reduced to mostly liquid nutrition and it was two weeks before I felt I could introduce even the most simple solid food.
In the meantime, I had scheduled cataract surgery and had to postpone that until I felt stronger. And in the middle of all of that, I had my routine mammogram and bone density test.
Also, it was time for a follow-up with a cardiologist. I was diagnosed with Atrial Fib several years ago and even though it is very much under control and I have had no significant spells, I do take medication and since my cardiologist had left Murray, I had not been for a routine check up..
I visited with our new cardiologist, Dr. Ali Homayuni, and I will say I was very pleased and very impressed. I feel Murray is very lucky to have him. All was good with my heart but I was trying to see if I could reduce the cost of my medication. I am sure most of you who are on Medicare have a prescription plan, which I do. But the two medications I take for Atrial Fib are both name-brand and costly. As you know also, the first of the year the drugs cost more than they do as the year goes on because of meeting your deductible.
I take Eliquis, which is a new generation of blood thinners. Apparently, it is very important to take this when you have any heart or stroke problems. As I was told years ago when diagnosed with Atrial Fib, the A Fib won’t kill you, but a blood clot can. So under protest, I understood the reason for blood thinners.
I called to refill my blood thinner for the first time this year. It is the same brand I have always taken and I have the same prescription drug plan I have had since enrolling with Medicare. When I pulled up to get my medication, I was told the Eliquis was $433! To say I was shocked is an understatement. The most I have ever paid for it the first of the year was a little over $150 and that is bad enough, but there was no way I was paying more than $400. I called my insurance to no avail as I didn’t understand all the tiers/levels, etc. and neither did the almost non-English speaking woman I talked to. I am now using samples given to me and the doctor’s office is trying to see what they can do to help with this problem.
In the meantime, I am schedule for my second cataract surgery this week and I am looking forward to having this behind me. I can see what I feel is perfect with my “new” eye and it has been hard to use one good eye and one “not-so-good eye” for two weeks while I work. For me not to be wearing glasses or contacts is something I haven’t been able to do since I was 14 years old! It sure doesn’t take very long for Dr. Bryson to improve sight and get rid of the cataract and the side effects are minimal.
On top of all of the above, I am scheduled for my first colonscopy the first of next month. I know, I know … I should have had this done years ago! We will see if any of this discloses what my stomach ailment might be. It is better, but it is not normal even as I type this column. But then for most of my adult life, stomach issues have always been there just waiting to rear it ugly head at surprise moments.
To say I am worn out with medical issues is an understatement. Is this what it is like once you turn 70? Is this what it is going to be like from now on? I sure hope not. Oh, and it also seems I have a knee that is wanting to swell and cause pain. And it is on the “good” leg that wasn’t affected by my bad back!
I have to laugh as I am reading this, although it is not really funny. I know there are many who have much more serious health issues than I am complaining about. But it just seems it’s endless, and again, is this the way it is supposed to be? If medications keep skyrocketing, I won’t be able to afford to buy drugs to help any of my ailments. I have never been one to enjoy taking a handful of medications and if they continue to cost an arm and a leg, I won’t be taking them. I sure don’t want to not be able to walk, move, see or eat, etc. It could get depressing, but for now I will just laugh about all of this and hope that it all soon will pass. As they say, getting old is not for sissies!
***
Adding to my list of things I didn’t want to do last week, I attended the funeral of my good friend Jimmy Rickman. Even though he was 93, up until a few months ago, we were still talking and carrying on conversations. It is sad to watch someone slip away, but Jimmy always said he was thankful for every day he had and he was ready to meet his Lord when He was ready to call him home.
During his funeral, when they removed the American flag on Jimmy’s coffin to present to his wife Dot, there stood a beautiful sold wood cherry coffin which Jimmy had chosen many years ago. Even through my sadness and tears, I had to smile when I saw this coffin and how appropriate it was for the final resting place of a carpenter.
***
Of course, my column would not be complete without an update on my grandson, Brady, who is the light of my life as I am sure any grandparent can attest. He will be 2 at the end of March and is already exhibiting some of the attributes of a 2-year-old. He is a very determined little boy and also is a bit dramatic. His feelings will be hurt when he is reprimanded for something and he will go to a corner of the house, stand with his face toward the wall and he sounds like his heart is breaking. Leaving him alone and letting him “wail” for a few minutes, he will turn around with not a sign of a tear in his eyes and proceed to the next interesting adventure.
He loves doing arts and crafts, coloring, painting and playing with stickers. He also loves to aggregate his big brother, Gino, who is a 100 pound-plus American Bulldog. Brady calls him “Higee.” Gino tolerates Brady, but he would like as much attention as Brady receives and sometimes he just gives up and retires to the couch to watch the action around him. As Brady grows older, I see a more mutual friendship developing between the two of them, but right now Gino just “tolerates” Brady as best he can.
One of Brady’s most used words now are “Oh no,” which he uses quite often when something is not quite right.
Watching this young man develop and grow is truly an experience like no other. You just can’t appreciate them as much when you are raising them yourself. And that is the joy of being a grandparent.
