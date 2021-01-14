A report concerning a meeting with the U.S. Forest Service concerning the Homeplace 1850s.
This is a continuation of previous columns concerning this meeting.
by Carolyne Sue Bonds
Previously, Bonds had argued that the Nature Center or the welcome stations are not self-supporting nor will they be in the future. Thus, they would also fall in a matter of years with the same economic justification currently being argued to change the Homeplace to a museum rather than a living history farm and to close it unless a partner is found by 2022.
Chris Joyner, Public Affairs officer for the U.S. Forest Service, responded to this statement that he was hopeful that the 2021 plan for the Homeplace would not be necessary. He said that the Lakes Regional Coalition (LRC) is currently partnering with Stewart County Mayor Brandon to write a proposal to partner with the USFS. In the three-year plan, the LRC agreed to continue staffing at the 2020 levels and to continue the programs there as a living history farm.
When pressed about the proposal, Joyner admitted it had not been submitted, at this point, and according to Mayor Brandon, it might not be submitted before Jan. 16.
Bonds responded that would leave insufficient time to make any USFS required changes to the proposal or to stop the execution of the 2021 Homeplace plans for it to be ready for opening in March.
Joyner and Baker both conceded other partnerships with organizations like Riverland Alliance or even possible intern programs through the various universities in Kentucky and Tennessee were not explored before the 2021 plan was developed.
The 2021 Homeplace plan concerned Tennessee Congressman Mark Green enough for him to personally visit the USFS’s administrative offices in Golden Pond and to tour the Homeplace. Though Joyner did not elaborate on the visit, he did say Congressman Green felt this issue would be a big one.
Moreover, Joyner acknowledged he and others at Golden Pond had received numerous calls about this issue. They have been in contact with both Kentucky and Tennessee state and federal representatives concerning this issue who have also received numerous calls about the planned changes to the Homeplace.
It was also suggested by the stakeholder’s representatives that money from the one-time Congressional allotment of $5,000,000 for educational programs in LBL could be used to operate the Homeplace as it is for two years while the USFS widens their search for partners. This would give possible partners time to develop and submit better proposals, as well as give the USFS in LBL time to open their plan for a public comment period.
Jared Baker, USFS Business Performance manager, felt that the use of those funds would only be a band-aid for a long-term problem.
Bonds suggested that all interested parties needed to meet before the implementation of the 2021 plan. This would include representatives from federal and state legislators’ offices, organizations currently partnering or planning to partner with the USFS, judge executives or mayors from surrounding communities, former residents, the USFS and other stakeholders. She added, “A meeting like this would guarantee transparency since everyone would receive the same information at the same time and more would have the opportunity to ask questions.”
At this point, David Nickell, representing the LBL stakeholders, explained that he had been asked repeatedly why he and other former residents fought so hard to make sure the original mission for LBL was kept. By way of illumination, he said he always gives the same answer - “It was one thing to sacrifice our land and communities in order to create LBL, but it is entirely different for it to be sacrificed.”
Donnie Holland enlarged upon Nickell’s comment, saying, “As far as I am concerned, my grandparents were murdered by TVA’s forced removal of them and other former residents. The government had 100,000 acres to develop a recreation area. They did not need an additional 80,000 acres where we had lived for generations. But now the Forest Service is telling us that they cannot meet the obligation of those original promises. If that is the case, it is time to sell it back to the former residents for what they were paid and take care of what you can afford.”
Bonds said she would happily reclaim her mother’s property for the amount her mother was paid, but at the same time, she realized she could never replace all that was lost by the forced removal from their land. She then pressed Joyner for a commitment that the 2021 Homeplace plan would not be pursued, and instead money from the Congressional Education Allotment could be used for two years while a suitable nonprofit partner or partners could be found.
Joyner could not make that commitment, thus Bonds declared, “We will continue to contact people in positions of power and use any and all legal means at our disposal to oppose this plan.”
Though the meeting ended with no resolution, neither side closed the door to future meeting. Joyner closed the meeting with the following comments - “Because of this meeting, I do have a better understanding of the history of LBL and can empathize with the long-term devastation experienced by former residents due to their forced removal and deaths of older, heart-broken citizens by comparing it to many of the feelings I and other veterans have experienced because of wartime experiences. Though we did not agree today about how to proceed regarding the Homeplace, I honestly believe it when I say that government works best when we have people that question us and hold us accountable.”
