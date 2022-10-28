My move is complete! To say I am relieved and also excited are understatements. This move was, at the least, a six-month project, and now I am can look forward to living in some kind of order instead of dreading all the work I was going to need to do to prepare.
I will say that everything I kept and moved has fit into my two-bedroom duplex. I even have room for a few more pieces of new furniture because the living and dining areas are larger than what I had previously.
Storage, of course, was more of a concern, but with a one-car garage and ample closet space, I have room for all of my things. I am just very relieved that I discarded so many things. Do I miss any of it? Absolutely not.
With the help of a very close friend who was with me during most of this moving/downsizing journey, and the moving abilities of Warren Forsythe and his mother who loaded and unloaded boxes, and Jeremy Price and his son, who came after Jeremy had already worked a full day to move furniture, the move was complete in a day. Without them, I am sure I would still be moving in today.
I was off work for three days last week and was able to unpack all the boxes, again, with the help of my friend Dianne Buckingham. I found someone else who could use a lot of moving boxes, so those are out of my way. I lived with boxes for months!
Dianne managed to help me hang pictures, which always make me feel like a move is complete. I still have some walls to fill, but that will come. Even though the duplex was clean, my OCD kicked in and I have been deep-cleaning and will continue to do this when I have some spare time.
I so very happy with my decision and I love my new “home.” It may not be the choice for everyone, but it was definitely the best choice for me.
BTW, I just learned a few days ago that the duplex on the other side of mine will available to rent very soon. These duplexes are mostly never available because most tenants stay for a very long time. If you know of someone who might be interested, reach out to me. It is in a quiet neighborhood and the rent is very reasonable.
We have a new resident moving into Calloway County from Marion, because that is who purchased my home. I will be signing the papers today and meeting the new woman who will, I hope, enjoy living in my home as much as I did for the past nine years.
So now the fun part begins, or it will be on-going, depending on my budget! I find myself sitting and looking around and dreaming up ideas of things I want to add to the rooms and how I wish to decorate. As I said, there are some spaces I feel I need to fill, so being able to shop and look for things for my new place will be so much fun. Because of my back/hip issues the past few years, shopping was out of the question. Since I have recovered from hip replacement, I could once again shop, but I really didn’t have much I needed to shop for. At least, no fun things - just necessities. Now I have an excuse and I am already looking online at ideas and forming plans.
So now that I have downsized, I have room for some new things. Does this sound reasonable? Probably not, but everyone needs new things from time-to-time.
The holidays will be here in a flash and I plan to thoroughly enjoy them this year because I physically can! I am already planning where the new Christmas tree is going to be placed and other Christmas decorations I have that I have not displayed in several years. With a new grandson to celebrate his first Christmas and Brady to celebrate his fourth Christmas, I have a lot of incentive to make this a special Thanksgiving/Christmas.
I have spent every weekend since late summer working on this move, from discarding bags of “stuff,” giving away bags of “stuff,” having a garage sale and packing and now have moved and I can look forward to the holidays right around the corner. I laughed and told someone that I honestly was looking forward to being “bored” in January! It will, I think, feel good to have nothing that I have to do and maybe I can even indulge in a weekend nap or two.
***
There are many important events going on in our community beginning this weekend with Murray State University’s Homecoming and its Centennial Celebration. I have heard they are anticipating a large crowd at the Centennial Presidential Gala Saturday evening, and the homecoming parade that begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday might be a little longer than usual. Let’s hope the weather cooperates and many alumni and friends of Murray State University will come together to celebrate this milestone for the university that is so important to this community.
***
Following the MSU Homecoming Weekend and Centennial Celebration will be the Towing for Toys Adult Decades Prom on Saturday, Nov. 5. This event is to raise funds for the Towing for Toys annual fundraiser to provide a special Christmas experience for all children in this community, especially for those who might not otherwise have a special Christmas.
Organizers are encouraging participants to hold their own personal toy drive and the couple collecting the most will be crowned the King and Queen of the Prom.
Come dressed in your favorite attire from your “Prom years” from 7 p.m. to midnight at The Grove on North 16th Street. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $50 a couple or $30 for an individual. Any toys collected should be brought to the event. There will be a chance for photo ops, and a DJ will provide music from the 1960s and up, with a cash bar, raffles and finger foods available throughout the evening.
If you visit www.towingfortoys.com, you will find information on the prom and can purchase tickets. This should be a very fun event and a chance to also do a very good deed for a much needed and important project.
***
On Saturday, Nov. 18, a black-tie gala will take place in Murray and that is for our local Special Olympics. A Night Among the Stars will be at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University and will be a chance to dress in your party attire and not only raise funds to support these special athletes, but enjoy a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m., followed by a plated, catered dinner and a live auction conducted by Tre Morris. The evening will end with dancing and entertainment provided by 12 South Band from Nashville, who will not only provide dance music, but will also “put on a show.”
There are more than 150 Special Olympics athletes at this time and with a successful fundraising gala, more athletes will have the opportunity to join and the athletes will be provided all they need to compete locally and state-wide.
Erin Garland heads the committee for this second gala event for Special Olympics. She also chaired the first gala, pre-COVID, which raised $80,000, and she and Laura Miller, regional director for Special Olympics, are hoping this year’s event will go well above what the first gala raised.
Tickets are available by tables of eight for $1,250. If space is available, individual tickets may be sold for $125 each. For more information, reach out to Garland at erin.garland@hotmail.com or call 270-978-2331.
Let’s take advantage of an opportunity to dress up and enjoy some fun evenings that we have not been able to do since COVID. And both events are for such good causes. So dress up, put on your dancing shoes and socialize with fellow community members and friends, some you may not have seen in some time.
***
Speaking of fundraising, the Men in Pink campaign is about to end and if you have not had an opportunity to contribute to the men in this year’s campaign, please do so. These guys have dressed in pink every day this month and have been out in the community washing cars, holding rebate nights, hosting dinner parties, coaching football, basketball and soccer games and numerous other activities. They have given of their time to help raise funds to support our own Regional Cancer Center. We will end the campaign at midnight Oct. 31, and the winner will be announced at a wrap-up dinner the first part of November.
I am so proud of these men and also the fraternity members of Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Sigma Phi at Murray State, and very thankful for all they have done to bring awareness of breast cancer and raise funds so that those who suffer from cancer of any type can be treated right here at home.
For those of you who have already made contributions, the committee and the men cannot thank you enough. Each dollar makes a difference.
***
The photo above is a “look back at time.” Andre Perry brought this photograph by the Ledger & Times of the Murray State University Basketball team in the mid-to-late 1970s. He did not identify which year this photo represents, but Head Coach Fred Overton coached MSU basketball from 1974-1978.
There are three Murray residents who were a part of this team pictured - Raymond Sims #10, Glen Jackson #14 and Andre Perry #41.
Pictured, from left, back row, are Coach Fred Overton, Tom Leffler, Mike Muff, B. Johnson, Johnnie Thirdkill, Danny Jarrett, John Randall, Darrell Willett, Donell Wilson, Robert Ward, George Crowe; front row, Robert Kelly, Robert “Bobo” Jackson, David Lowry, Lenny Barber, Raymond Sims, Rick Cochran, Glen Jackson, Jimmy Warren, Andre Perry; managers, Roy Williamson and Tim Hickerson. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.