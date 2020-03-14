“Memories, Stories, Places,”
by Ruth Cole 2008
This is a continuation of Ruth Cole’s book about the medical history in Murray/Calloway County.
During the first five years of the operation of the Murray Surgical Hospital, there had been nearly 1,000 operations performed and patients had come from eight states. By 1915, they had four graduate nurses, a matron, and a school of nursing was started.
After Dr. Keys and Dr. Evans left the hospital, Dr. Will wrote that it was a great blow. The work of the hospital seemed to be doomed to failure.
At a general conference of the Seventh Day Adventists held in Takoma Park, Washington, D.C., Dr. William Herbert Mason met Ora Kress in 1909. Eight years later, they were married in 1917. After the wedding in Takoma Park, the couple returned to Murray to make their home.
Dr. Ora Kress Mason, “Dr. Ora,” as she was known throughout the Murray community, was born Nov. 7, 1888, in Flint, Michigan. Her parents were both physicians and early in her life she became interested in medicine. She was educated in England, France and Australia. She was first a registered nurse and at the age of 23, she graduated summa cum laude in 1911 from Philadelphia Woman’s Medical College with a medical degree.
After her marriage and move to Murray, she became superintendent of the nursing school, as well as practicing medicine.
In 1919, it was decided to employ an architect to draw up plans for a new building. On March 1, 1921, although not yet complete, an open house was held at the new building. The community honored the hospital with a shower of gifts including linen, silver, rugs and furniture. The building was described in “The William Mason Hospital of Murray, Kentucky Quadrennial Report,” dated Jan. 1, 1918, to Jan. 1, 1922.
“The building is a beautiful three-story brick structure, made of hard-pressed brick set in Portland cement, and the walls are covered with elastic stucco and dashed with a mixture of mica, crushed granite and marble, giving it a most beautiful gray, monolithic appearance.The red roof, broad, white cornice, and stately fluted columns of Ionic design, gives the structure a grandeur not to be realized unless seen. The building is located on a nice lawn containing seven acres with shade trees and other shrubbery and flowers to make it look more like a large country estate than a hospital. On this lawn is located the nurses’ home, log cabin and other small buildings used in connection with the hospital.”
The name was changed to Mason Memorial Hospital for two reasons. First, Murray Surgical Hospital gave the impression to many that it was a municipal hospital operated and supported by the town of Murray, which was not true. Second, Dr. William Morris Mason and Dr. William Macon Mason were grandfather and father of Dr. Will and Dr. Rob Mason. These pioneer physicians did so much to make the hospital possible that the owners wished to honor their ancestors for their dedication to medicine.
In 1928, Dr. Will and Dr. Ora built a home on South Ninth Street on the southwest corner of about the two block grounds. The building was a Tudor style with exposed beams. The walls were finished with stucco and red brick. A stone arched entrance led into the house. Drs. Ora and Will incorporated ideas that they had seen in their travel into the building of the house. Thomas Madison Williams, a cabinet-maker, finished the interior according to Dr. Ora’s wishes. Williams was the grandfather of Peggy Williams Carraway and Bonnie Williams Jones.
The ground had many trees and shrubs. In the middle of the ground was a small stream. Dr. Will had it dammed which created a lake. He was a great animal lover and in the woods behind the house were deer and fawn. At one time, he had two buffalo. Children would often visit the hospital to see Dr. Will’s Zoo.
On the morning of Sunday, Feb. 17, 1935, a fire originated in the basement of the Mason Hospital. The fire spread rapidly through the upper floors of the building. There were 42 patients in the hospital at the time. Through the efficient work of nurses and staff, the patients were quickly removed to the grounds.
The Murray Fire Department was unable to bring the fire under control. Mrs. W.F. Skinner, matron of the hospital, had to be rescued by a ladder from a ledge on the third floor. Three nurses received minor injuries after jumping from the third story to a second story roof.
The hospitalized patients who were in critical condition and needed continued care were transferred to the Keys-Houston Clinic Hospital. Some were taken into private homes in the neighborhood and others were able to return to their homes.
On Feb. 21, Dr. Will Mason announced that temporary headquarters were being prepared in the Morris Building on the west side of the court square. Carpenters had already begun work preparing the building, using most of the second story for patient rooms.
The new quarters of the hospital in the Morris Building held an open house on May 13 and Dr. Will announced the hospital would be rebuilt.
The Mason Hospital was rebuilt and opened in 1937. It remained as part of the Murray Community Hospital for many years.
Dr. Will continued his practice in the new Mason Memorial Hospital until he became ill for several months and died Nov. 23, 1941. After a practice of 42 years in Calloway County, he was known throughout the state as a great surgeon, professional man and a humanitarian.
Other doctors had joined the staff in the late 1930s. These were Evan Garrett, M.D., Katherine Fisher, M.D., and Ed Fisher, M.D.
Dr. Will, Dr. Rob and Dr. Ora were of the Seventh Day Adventist faith and the hospital operated according to the tenets of their beliefs.
In 1940, the Kentucky Board of Nursing contacted Dr. Ora Mason, who was head of the School of Nursing, about the concern of the drop in census. With the death of Dr. Will and the loss of his outstanding surgical practice, the number of hospitalized patients declined. The recommendation from the board was if the school was to continue, the students should have from six to nine months affiliation at other hospitals.
Many of the students came from several different states to attend a school of their faith. The nurses’ residence was a two-story brick structure on the hospital grounds at Eighth and Poplar streets. The school did not admit students after 1945.
Helen Turner of Owensboro, who was a member of the Kentucky Board of Nursing, before her death, recalled the day Dr. Ora Mason brought the Nursing School records to the board. Turner said Dr. Ora seemed so gracious, but was very sad to see the school cease operation. The students who were enrolled at the time completed the requirements for a diploma in nursing at Louisville General Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Lucille Ross was in that class and after graduation she returned to Murray. She served as director of nursing in the Murray Hospital for a few years.
After the death of Dr. Will and the closing of the School of Nursing, and the decline in patient census, the Mason Hospital Board faced some hard decisions. The income from patients was inadequate to pay off the obligated indebtedness of the hospital. The board included Dr. Ora Mason, S.R. Ruskjer, Dr. R.M. Mason, Dr. Lauretta Kress and Dr. Daniel Kress.
After several offers and counter-offers between the Mason heirs and the Community Hospital Association, the hospital was sold at auction on Oct. 27, 1947 to the Community Hospital Association.
Dr. Will and Dr. Ora were the significant forces in building and operating the Mason Memorial Hospital and School of Nursing which, at the time, was the medical mecca for all of West Kentucky and Tennessee. Dr. Ora was the first woman medical practitioner to engage in the profession in Calloway County. She is recognized as “the first lady of medicine” in Western Kentucky. She practiced many years specializing in pediatrics and obstetrics.
In addition to her busy medical practice, Dr. Ora found time to run for Congress from the First Congressional District of Kentucky; to serve as president of the Murray Woman’s Club; to be a member of the Murray State University Board of Regents from 1928-1934; and to serve as director of nurses for the Mason Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
In 1957, Dr. Ora retired from active practice, but still found time to visit with her friends, help with her family and grandchildren, and participated, on a limited basis, in community affairs.
In recognition of her contribution to nursing, medicine and the community, as well as her serving on the MSU Board of Regents, the new nursing education building on Murray State’s campus was named in her honor at the dedication ceremony on Nov. 5, 1967. Dr. Ora died at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital on Sept. 20, 1970. She would have been 82 in November.
She and Dr. Will had one daughter, Patricia Grace Mason. Patricia had a son by her first husband, Lewis Drake, who was killed in World War II. Lewis Drake III became a physician and practiced obstetrics and gynecology at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital from 1984-2002.
Patricia then married Robert O. Miller and their son is Dr. Dan Miller who is currently practicing internal medicine in Murray on South Eighth Street in his office on the Mason’s original property.
Dr. Rob Mason was married to Mary Conner and they had one daughter, Marilyn Mason who married Gaylord Forrest. Dr. Rob was primarily a surgeon, but as many early physicians, he also treated other patients.
After the sale of the hospital in 1947, Dr. Rob maintained an office in downtown Murray and continued to practice surgery. On Jan. 14, 1959, he was preparing for surgery and Dr. A.D. Butterworth was to assist him. They were standing at the scrub sink when Dr. Rob dropped to the floor. Dr. Butterworth rushed to him but he was already dead. Dr. Rob had practiced for 40 years in the county.
