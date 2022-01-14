M
y hip replacement is now confirmed for Monday, Jan. 17. I am keeping my fingers crossed that I don’t receive a phone call saying that because of COVID they are not doing any elective surgeries. I don’t consider this elective, but I am sure the hospital has another opinion. Also, apparently we are getting another winter storm heading in here on Friday and Saturday. Let’s hope it doesn’t dump a lot of snow on us and no ice please! Hopefully, it this happens, it will be clear by Monday.
By the way, my second COVID test came back negative! So I am really not sure if I had COVID because I was told by the nurse that it can show positive for up to three months if you had the virus. She was surprised the second test was negative. All I know for sure is that I don’t have COVID now and again, not so sure I ever had it. But I was counted as COVID positive and showed up in their count in Graves County. That is why I don’t trust the number of cases. I know the virus is out there, but just now sure the numbers are correct because of false positives.
Unless something changes, I will be out until at least mid-February. As far as I know, there will be no Lifestyle page during that time. Please be patient and if I begin to feel better while I am home recuperating, I will try to send a column from home. But don’t count on it! HA! I know I am going to be very busy with physical therapy to regain my strength and be able to walk on my own.
Thank you to all you have reached out to me. Your thoughts, prayers and good wishes mean a lot.
***
Several months ago, I received a copy of “Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Clever, Curious, Caring Cat.” Enclosed was a letter informing me that local Murray author Esther Tucker has contributed a poem,”Feline Relief,” for this publication.
Esther is a registered nurse, as well as a holistic health practitioner in Murray. She is the mother of five children and is owned by three cats (their description). Writing poetry is one of her passions.
“Feline Relief”
My shoulders ached with pain; the weight of the world lay them down.
By seven o’clock in the evening, my smile was definitely a frown.
What a day at work, twists and turns not seen before.
I slumped as I dragged myself to my back door.
Upon entering, I was met with large eyes all aglow.
Paws came pattering and purring, soft and low.
Tail swishing, ecstatically, with happy chirps to greet.
My darling little fur ball, my cat, wrapped around my feet.
In one fell swoop, I held him close. Head-butts my love replied.
The thoughts and the worries of twelve long hours slunk away and died.
His purr played a sonata I knew so well, those notes.
He rumbled out his happiness from the depths of his fluffy throat.
He followed me as I made dinner, sat at the end of my warm bath.
Watched me eat the ice cream that I kept in my emotional stash.
Moment by moment, his company, his presence of pure love and light,
blessed in me a calm as I pet his back that night.
Courage from soft fur, snug on my chest for bed.
The comfort of my wise, little cat as I lay down my weary head.
Esther Tucker
***
