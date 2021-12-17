I have had such a heavy heart this week for several reasons. The first reason is, of course, the tornado and its aftermath in Mayfield. Watching the meteorologists Friday night, you could tell they were very concerned about the weather conditions for a tornado and as they were following the one that blew (literally) through Mayfield, they kept repeating that it was still on the ground and moving. It just seemed so surreal. One statement made by one meteorologist on WPSD was… “this will be a storm that will be talked about for 100 years.” Sadly, he was correct.
On Saturday I was able to get a little bit of news on my phone, but not enough to know that Mayfield had been devastated. I was reading comments from some on Facebook, but was hoping their statements were exaggerated.
I had come down with an upper respiratory infection the middle of last week and I wasn’t feeling very well, and as my house grew colder, I knew I couldn’t stay, especially when I read it could be several days before power was restored. I called a motel in Paris, Tennessee, and found out later how lucky I was to secure a room. But once I arrived at the motel, I had heat, television and internet and only then did I fully understand the extent of the damage and lives lost in Mayfield.
I began thinking of those working in the dark of the night to help rescue those buried under rubble and those who were out trying to help restore power to all of us. They are truly some of our heroes!
I prayed for their safety and I thanked the Lord that my family and friends were spared, but couldn’t help but, of course, think of all those families in Mayfield who were not safe. And right here before Christmas!
I was in Mayfield on Wednesday - not to see the destruction. I had an appointment for Ortho Boot Camp which had been scheduled a month or so ago and is required before I have my hip replacement. I wasn’t sure if I was to go or not and called Tuesday to be sure. They said the hospital was operating on a generator and all appointments were being kept. As I drove on the by-pass around Mayfield, there was one area where you could see that the tornado had blown through with tree tops missing, lots of metal and debris in the bushes, trees and fields, and part of the Mayfield Housing Authority which had undergone a lot of damage. Just seeing that small amount was almost overwhelming.
While I was in “boot camp,” one of the women also attending lived in Mayfield and said there was tremendous damage on either side of her house, but her home was spared. She told me of children wanting to know if Santa Claus will be able to find them since their house is gone. It is traumatic enough to go through a tornado and to lose your house and all belongings, to then have your child asked if Santa can find him? But I have faith that Santa will find all of those children! He just has to!
***
My heart has also been heavy the past few weeks because of the frustration in trying to help the homeless couple and the many, many phone calls that were made to try to find somewhere for them to live. But the ray of sunshine would appear each and every day since my first column was published, when someone would come by the newspaper and leave a donation for them. Because of those who cared so deeply, they have had a place to stay in one or more motels in Murray.
Last week because of Murray State graduation, I was told there were no rooms available and I was sick worrying about what to do. I went online, just as a chance, and low and behold, I found a room available through the weekend. I didn’t have enough donations, at that time, to pay for the room, but on faith I decided I had to reserve it so that I could sleep knowing they were inside somewhere, so I paid for the room myself. And that Friday, several people came in with donations and those covered what I had paid for the room. The Lord does provide!
They have been in a room this week also, and on Wednesday, I took them to HOPE Calloway to meet with Jessica. After she met with them for about an hour, they were given an option and it is the only one I believe that is going to help them.
Again, thanks to so many generous donations, they will be in a room through this weekend and will have time to decide to accept the option given them or not. At that point, I feel I and others have done our part and now it is up to them. I feel like I have done everything I was able to do and I have asked for help for them and you have so readily responded. I cannot tell you how much that has meant to me and to them. They did thank me numerous times for caring and for keeping them off the street. I have picked them up from one place and taken them to another and today was my last trip with them.
But I can sleep at night knowing I tried and if given the chance to do it all over again, I would do the same. Everyone deserves a chance and I felt that this was a working couple who deserved a chance and because of this community and those who gave money, they have been given a chance. It is up to them as to what they do with that.
To the sweet, sweet man who brought by a large jar of change and bills, I would asked that you come and get this and take it somewhere to help those in Mayfield. It touched my heart to see a jar with so much change and taking the time to bring it to the paper, but with my back and hip issues, I cannot even pick it up! ha. And I am not going to accept any more donations for this couple. There will be some money left over after their stay through the weekend, and if they are in need of help later down the road when they are getting themselves back on their feet, then it is there for them. Mary Scott Buck with the Calloway County Collective has possession of those donations and will help them later, if needed. But not until they have exhausted the opportunity offered them by HOPE Calloway. If that doesn’t happen, I can assure you Mary has MANY who are in need of help and it will be used for those she deems necessary. Believe me, there isn’t a day that goes by that one or more reach out to her or United Way for help to pay their rent or utilities so they can stay in their home or apartment, or they need some gas money so they can get to their job because they ran out of money before pay day. The needs go on and on.
THANK YOU so much to those who reached out to me with help!!!! I will never, ever forget your kindness, caring and support. This is not something I have dealt with before and if I had not received the support I did, I could not have done what I did. I LOVE this community and the people who live here and I know there are so many good, kind, caring people that are willing to step up and help those less fortunate. To Shirley Latto and First Presbyterian Church, you kindness was overwhelming and I cannot thank you enough for your efforts.
Through all of this you do find those who “couldn’t care less” about those less fortunate and I did come across one of those examples. I won’t share the name of the establishment, even though I am very tempted, but at one local motel I went to asked about a room and was told there was a $200 deposit for “homeless people!” First of all, I think this is against the law, but even more than that, it was just a horrible attitude that was presented and I can understand why they don’t have much, if any, business. I certainly won’t send anyone their way and I don’t mind telling anyone the name if asked. The other motels went above and beyond to help accommodate this couple and I will forever be sure they are supported.
Sometimes the outcome to a situation is not always the one you wanted, but there is a good outcome available to them through HOPE Calloway if they agree. The answers are sometimes there, but you really have to struggle to find it and for me, this was a struggle I hope I never have to repeat. But as I said earlier, I am sure I would probably do the very same as I did this time. My heart just won’t let me ignore those who need help and I feel I can do something.
Again, please know how blessed I have been through this by the show of support I received from all of you!
***
Sharing more from Kathy Adams’ home in Kirksey. Every time I look at the photos and remember seeing these in her home, it puts a smile on my face and I have cherished that! I hope it puts a smile on your face also!
