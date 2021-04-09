This week I am sharing a piece that was written by Sherry Purdom, the Public Information Officer and Alumni Director for the Murray Independent School District. This piece was shared on the Murray High School Alumni and Friends Facebook page and she also sent it to me for publication. I thought it was a very special story about a very special friend of the MISD, Mark Brady.
Mark taught and coached at Murray High School, but even after his retirement, when any event is happening at the high school, Mark is there. I think his love for Murray High School is greater than most and I wanted to share his story.
Former MHS administrator and coach gives back to his black and gold home
by Sherry Purdom
Coach Mark Brady, a name that bleeds the black and gold tradition surrounding the Murray Independent School District since 1971. A retired 34-year employee of the Murray district, Brady is still visible showing his loyal support to the Tigers on Friday nights at Ty Holland Stadium.
“It’s what I do,” said Brady. “I stand on the sidelines, away from everyone so I can watch the game.”
Brady’s long-time sideline career as Murray school’s teacher, administrator and coach, allowed him to rub shoulders with many black and gold forefathers interwoven into the thick fabric of Murray’s history. Two men, the late Ty Holland and John Hina, are iconic men he references with a respectful voice, as he remembers the impact these two gentle giants left on the black and gold tradition.
Holland set the bar high when the 1961 football team claimed the Class-A State Championship. Fast-forward 13 years, Hina and his assistants, Mark Brady, Jimmy Harrell, Bobby Toon and Tommy Turner, followed Holland’s foundation when they led the Tigers to the 1974 Class-A State Championship.
Brady’s journey with both Holland and Hina led him to give back a piece of their history to the Murray Schools, where their iconic names are apparent through the Ty Holland Football Stadium, and the John Hina Football Fieldhouse. Ensuring the rich history of MHS’s athletic history is left intact, Brady donated Holland’s personal (1960-1969) volumes of “The Kentucky High School Athlete.”
Preston “Ty” Holland served on the Board of Controls from 1965-1970, and as president in 1968. At the time of his Board of Controls presidency, Holland was a veteran football coach and assistant superintendent of Murray City Schools, where his legacy remains a foundation staple to Murray High School’s football tradition.
Brady notes the books are personally signed by Preston “Ty” Holland himself, who is touted as “Kentucky’s Winningest Coach,” and baseball standout athlete, who was instrumental in developing Murray’s Little League Baseball program. “Probably not many know, but Ty wasn’t his real name,” said Brady. “It became a part of his name after a successful baseball career at Murray High and Murray State University, and his love of former professional, legendary baseball player Ty Cobb. Somewhere along the way, Ty was added to his full name, Joel Preston Holland, and that’s how he became Ty Holland.”
At the time Brady was hired, the building of the new Murray High School was being completed. Brady had the privilege of working alongside Holland, while their days consisted of half days at MHS, and then afternoons at MMS, until the high school was completed at the end of November 1971.
Hina and Brady continued Holland’s legacy with the young men’s lives they coached and mentored during their Murray tenure.
“When I was hired in 1971, later, Mr. Holland stepped down from coaching in 1972 after the football season ended, and I joined John Hina as assistant coach in 1973, when he was named head coach,” Brady said.
Holland stayed on in other capacities with the Murray Schools serving as athletic director and assistant superintendent. Upon Holland’s passing in 1989, Hina maintained the volumes in his possession until his death in 2005. Hina’s wife, Judy, reached out to Brady.
“She told me she wanted me to have them, and place them where I believed would be best,” Brady said. “I knew returning them home to the school district to preserve history is so important for our long-standing tradition, pride, and excellence. I am now returning them to their historic archival home.”
Mark Brady was one of the assistant coaches when my son Shane played football at Murray High. I may have shared this before, but Shane had kicked for the MHS football team beginning in middle school. He played soccer for MHS also. He decided the summer before his junior year that he wanted to play football, not just kick, and quit soccer.
I was taken back because Shane had never played football. The soccer coach begged him not to quit, but Shane was determined, and so his junior year he was playing football and was quite successful. But I was terrified because Shane wasn’t a large guy, and he was playing on offense and defense and never came off the field. As a wide receiver, when he would catch a pass, I would hold my breath after he was tackled until he stood up on the field.
Shane was on the football team when they beat Mayfield and I have to say, of all the games he has played in, in all the sports, that was absolutely the most exciting, nail-biting experience I had ever had, and I couldn’t have been more excited when that game was over and Murray High had won!
Rick Fisher was the head football coach at that time and even though I didn’t want Shane to play football, I was very thankful he had a coach like Rick Fisher. Don’t get me wrong, Shane had some great coaches when he played baseball, soccer and basketball, but Rick set such an example for those boys and I will forever be grateful to him. And the other assistant coaches were great in working with the boys.
One of the biggest compliments about Shane was one that came while having dinner in a restaurant one night. Coach Fisher, Coach Brady, and I believe, Coach David Bloodworth were eating dinner there also. As they were leaving, they stopped at the table and asked if Shane was being recruited by any colleges?
This was Shane’s senior year and he had started receiving recruitment letters and phone calls when he was a junior. The calls and letters were coming in daily during the fall of his senior year and yet he had not mentioned this to any of the coaches nor players, according to the coaches. It made me very proud of him that he wasn’t “bragging” to anyone about being heavily recruited.
Mark Brady has a deep affection for MHS and all the players he coached during all his years of MHS football. As I said before, he will show up at most any event. When MHS recognized James Payne last year, Mark was there to congratulate him. So thank you Mark Brady for all that you have done for MHS and the players you have influenced and coached.
I received one of the nicest cards this week from Maryann Pavlick. I love receiving cards, emails and phone calls from those who read my column. I so appreciate the time they take to let me know they enjoy reading my columns each week.
Maryann especially enjoyed the story about Mike Crook because her husband sang in the choir at Westside Baptist, where Mike just retired as music director.
She also sent a message of encouragement and hoping the pain caused by my back will improve. Thank you Maryann. You don’t know how much I appreciate your card!
Maryann also writes poetry and she shared with me a couple of poems she wrote while confined during COVID-19. These are the two poems Maryann wrote:
Jesus
Exalt His name forever;
The King of kings has come.
Exalt with high endeavor
The Lord of Christendom,
Who left His high exalted place
To be born in a manger bed.
So we could meet God face to face,
He took our sins and died in our stead.
Believe Jesus Christ and receive
The forgiveness, peace and place that you need,
Within His Kingdom, where none deceive.
Then you will exalt him, indeed!
There’s a poem in our home;
His name is Jesus.
He calms our anxious hearts and fears,
Because He answers our prayers and tears.
His mercy and love are shown,
by many who surround us.
He is Saviour Jesus in our virus crisis and always…
“Do not let your heart be troubled…I give you peace.”
John 14:27.
