PARIS, Tn. - Tracey Borge Thornton has released her second novel in her “Finding Her Heart” series. The new book, “Recovering Her Heart,” tells the story of Natalie, a single mother growing up in Clarksville, Tennessee. Her four-year-old son is diagnosed with Leukemia and is treated at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Borge writes a story of perseverance, diligence, justice and hope. Much like the first book, mature themes are included.
“I didn’t want to write a watered-down version of her story,” said Borge. “I never want the readers to say ‘Well, that would never happen.’”
Borge has drawn on person experiences, having moved around as a child. Growing up in Oregon, Borge moved with her mother and sisters to Murray in 1978. She graduated from Murray High School in 1983 and Murray State University in 1990. Since then, she has lived from Albuquerque to Philadelphia. She has also lived in Australia and Germany. She currently lives in Paris with her daughter.
Borge says she is considering writing a young adult novel. “I have a dozen ideas in my head and I can’t type fast enough to put them down on paper,” she said.
The “Finding Her Heart” series is written with one central character in common. The connecting character will change in each book. In “Recovering Her Heart,” Natalie is the common thread. She was introduced in book one, and now she takes her small role in book one and expands on it in book two to become the main character.
An open book signing will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Tap 216 in Murray.
