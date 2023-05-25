MURRAY - Claire Thurmond of Murray was recently initiated into the Murray State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities in April.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Omicron Delta Kappa was founded in Lexington, Virginia, in 1914. It was established to recognize and encourage leadership at the college level. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.
