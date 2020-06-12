MURRAY – Claire Thurmond has been awarded scholarships from Murray State University in recognition of her achievements.
She is the recipient of the Carr Scholarship, Dan C. and Sue Hutson Scholarship, The Murray Bank Endowed Scholarship, the NewPage Scholarship, Racer Academy Scholarship, Road Scholars Scholarship and the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship.
Claire was a valedictorian and distinguished honor graduate from Calloway County High School. She is the daughter of Brent and Natalie Thurmond and is planning to major in communication disorders at Murray State.
