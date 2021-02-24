MURRAY - Chance Tobergte was nominated by Area Technology Instructor (ATC) Ron Thompson, as the ATC Rotary Student of the Month.
Tobergte, a second-year student in the ATC electrical technology program, has excelled in the understanding of how residential circuits operate during his first year.
“He proved this by his understanding of schematics, reading drawings and physically building circuits,” Thompson said.
Currently, Tobergte is learning how to bend conduit, which requires a deep understanding of geometry and mathematics, as well as hand eye coordination.
“ He is not only a hard worker who stays on task in the lab, but also very studious in his bookwork,” Thompson said.
After registering for the ATC program his junior year, Tobergte said the electrical ATC courses have helped him in deciding his plans after graduation. “I plan to attend West Kentucky Technical and pursue an electrical career,” he said. “I have learned so many things I didn’t know before.”
Tobergte enjoys riding bikes and skateboards, as well as building computers in his spare time.
He is the son of Richard Tobergte and Janna Tobergte of Murray.
