MURRAY – The Murray Rotary Club will host the Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 5:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Murray Middle School Cafeteria.
Murray Rotarians are volunteering and serving up country ham, waffles, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries and coffee and juice, sponsored by The Murray Bank.
“We are excited to be holding the breakfast again this year, and we are grateful for The Murray Bank for sponsoring this event,” said Cathy Morris, Rotary Club member. “We’d like to give a warm shout out to all the club members who have helped make this event successful.”
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $6.
Rotary is a nonprofit international service club that provides support for peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, community development and basic education, among other issues. Their motto is “Service Above Self.” The award-winning 160-member Murray Rotary Club embraces this message and meets at noon every Thursday at the Murray Banquet Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.