Towing For Toys presents contribution to COVID Christmas program

MURRAY – Monty McCuiston, with Towing For Toys, presented the Tiger/Laker 2020 COVID Christmas program with $5,335 and gift cards from area businesses.
McCuiston and his wife, Rebecca, have directed the Towing For Toys program for the past eight years in the Murray and Calloway County community. This past year, Towing For Toys hosted a 5K, a golf turnament, accepted donations from business sponsorships, and held Facebook fundraisers. McCuiston said throughout the eight years of Towing For Toys, the program has raised approximately $200,000 for the Lake and Tiger yearly Christmas programs. The first four years generated $10-$25,000 annually, with the last four previous years generating approximately $35-$40,000 every year.
This year’s Tiger/Laker 2020 COVID Christmas program will assist more than 1,200 students.
