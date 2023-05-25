MURRAY - The National Black Association for Speech-Language and Hearing (NBASLH) convention recently took place in Washington, D.C., and two undergraduate students in the Murray State University Center for Communication Disorders (CDI) program had the opportunity to attend.
Yanna Marrow of Lexington and Andriah Hawthorne of Paducah were supported by the CDI Diversity Council and College of Education and Human Services (COEHS) Dean’s Office to attend the NBASLH convention from April 20-22.
The convention provided an opportunity for the students to network with professionals, including American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) Chief Executive Officer Vicki R. Deal-Williams, MA, CCC-SLP, FASAE, CAE. Additionally, they were able to gain insight into the world of speech pathology and audiology, specifically as providers of color.
Hawthorne expressed her enthusiasm for the event, explaining that "it puts you in rooms with people who have been on the path that we are currently on as students. It showed us how success is possible, and how much of an impact speech and hearing science has in academia, healthcare, leadership, and many other roles."
Marrow shared similar sentiments, adding that "seeing so many professionals who look just like me tell their stories and see them be so successful really lifted my spirits! I gained so much confidence and connections I will continue to build upon for years to come."
The students were grateful for the opportunity to attend the NBASLH conference and gain such invaluable experience to take with them as they further their education. The CDI Diversity Council intends to continue supporting students to foster diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the communication disorder professions.
For more information about the Center for Communication Disorders, visit murraystate.edu/c
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.