Bonnie Cohoon Higginson and husband Cliff were both raised in military families and thus, they were accustomed to relocating every few years during their childhood. In fact, not knowing each other at the time, both of their fathers were based in Okinawa, Japan, at the same time.
But each has their own favorite memory of a place they lived during those years of moving around from place-to-place. For Cliff, it was the Azores, a region of Portugal. His father was a member of the Air Force and the base was on the island of San Miguel.
“My brother graduated from high school while we were living there,” said Cliff. “He had mentioned several times about wanting to go back for a visit and it had become a very affordable tourist area. My sister was also on board for the visit and we all decided on a date and booked our flights.”
Cliff’s brother is retired Air Force so he arranged for the family to tour the base.
“They even supplied an escort,” Cliff said.
The base used to be a fueling stop during the war, Cliff said. But now its only function is as a support group. According to Cliff, there are very few Americans on the base which was turned over to the Portuguese. In fact, the Portuguese now own the airfield.
“We went to where our old home was, but it had been torn down,” said Cliff. “We lived there from 1964-65. I was in the seventh and eighth grades.”
Cliff says it is a very small island and his parents never worried about where they were.
“I never really appreciated living there until we visited,” he said. “I didn’t realize I was living in a paradise. This was the only place I wanted to visit out of all the locations that we lived. I can remember they would plow the fields with oxen-driven carts.”
Cliff said being stationed there was considered hardship duty.
“It was so isolated and soldiers could go unaccompanied and leave their family in the states and only serve for one year. But if your family accompanied you, the stay was from 18 to 24 months.”
Cliff said he remembered going to Sedalia, Missouri, to stay with family while his father found housing and sent for them.
“I think my mother had no intention of him leaving her with all of us kids for a year,” he said.
Cliff’s brother, after graduating from high school in Portugal, started college in California and after he graduated, he remained. His sister joined the U.S. Army and was stationed near Tacoma, Washington, where his parents eventually ended up. She is now retired and still lives in Tacoma.
After his father retired from the Air Force, he moved the family to Murray and Cliff began his senior year in high school and graduated from Murray High School. That is where he met Bonnie Cohoon. But his father’s health was not good and his parents moved to Washington state after Cliff’s high school graduation. Cliff remained in Murray, graduated from Murray State University and is now a longtime Murray resident.
Bonnie’s father, Joe Nelson Cohoon, retired from the U.S. Army. He and her mother, Juanita Futrell Cohoon, were Murray natives.
Bonnie was born in North Carolina and her brother, Joe Max, was born in Murray. Bonnie said after World War II, her father re-enlisted in the U.S. Army.
“He was in Japan during the Korean War. When I was a year old, we lived in Frankfurt, Germany for three years and then moved back to the U.S. We were in Okinawa, Dad went to Vietnam, then Texas, where my brother graduated from high school, and Dad’s final assignment was a base outside of Nuremberg, Germany,” Bonnie said.
Her brother was in college so he stayed in the U.S. and didn’t make the move to Germany. Bonnie said they were in this small village outside of Nuremberg.
“We didn’t live on the base, but I did go to school on the base,” she said. “We rented an apartment in the small town of Zirndorf. Of course, I didn’t speak Germany and no American kids lived near me. A little bus would pick me up to take me to school on the base.”
Bonnie said her father was a Sgt. First Class, and this was not a great assignment for him, leaving him very little time off. Her mother worked a civil service job and would take the tram to work.
“I was alone after school for a couple of hours, but I was 12 and it was a small town,” Bonnie said.
Bonnie said the owners of the apartment/house lived on the first floor and they had three children. The oldest, whom Bonnie called Petzi, was about eight and the others were younger.
“I learned most of my German from playing with her,” Bonnie said.
Bonnie said the landlord spoke English, but his wife did not.
“I loved living there and I loved exploring the town on my bicycle.”
Bonnie said there was an older girl who lived nearby. “She was about two years older. We became friends and she could speak English.”
Bonnie said she didn’t have television to keep her entertained because it was all in German, but she did read a lot and she listened to radio programs that the U.S. military offered.
Bonnie and her family returned to Murray in February 1967 and she began seventh grade.
“It was a tough adjustment to come to school in the middle of seventh grade. I thought a lot about Germany.”
Bonnie said she always had a desire to go back to Germany, but just never had the opportunity. Most of her travel consisted of China and Belize.
As a faculty member at Murray State, Bonnie knew of a program the university offered called “Europe in Transition,” where students and faculty would be in Regensberg, Germany.
“But it just never seemed to work out for me to go,” Bonnie said. “But then a special program for faculty opened up in August and since I had always wanted to go, I applied and was accepted.”
Bonnie told Cliff that Regensberg was close to Nuremberg and she wanted to go back to that little town and find the house they lived in 49 years ago.
“Our address was an APO number and I didn’t have the actual address of the house, but I felt sure that if I could get back to Zirndorf, I would be able to find it,” she said.
“I began going through my mother’s things and I came across some old letters and among those was a postcard from the owners of the house in Germany with their address on it. Apparently, they were vacationing in Spain and they had sent a postcard to my parents.”
Wondering if the house was still in existence, Bonnie did a Google Maps search and found that it did, indeed, still exist.
“I didn’t know if the owners were still there. They were younger than my parents, but they could have moved or even passed away.”
While in Nuremberg, she and Cliff took a train and with the help of John Griffin, who was leading the MSU program and could speak and write German, he wrote a note for her in case she needed it.
“I did Google directions from the station and I recognized nothing,” said Bonnie. “But then I spied the house. There was a high fence in front, but I could hear a lawn mower on the other side of the house and then I heard it turn off. I walked around and said ‘Hello’ in German and this man walked up and I immediately knew it was Mr. Forster, our landlord.”
Bonnie said she told him who she was and that she and her parents had lived there and he immediately remembered.
“He wanted us to come in the house and he went to tell his wife - it was such a moment! To see them and see that house again and know they were still there.”
Bonnie said the apartment they had lived in was under renovation and no one was living there, so after sitting and talking with the couple on their patio, they took Bonnie and Cliff to see the apartment.
“It was just exactly like I remembered,” said Bonnie. “We hugged and cried, and they had such fond memories of my mother and father.”
They told Bonnie that their daughter Petzi lived in the U.S. She had attended college in California.
“I think the family was fairly well-to-do, and she had the opportunity to go to the U.S. and ended up marrying and staying.”
After Bonnie and Cliff returned home, a month later Bonnie received a call from Petzi, who now goes by the name Pat.
“We talked for the longest time. She and her husband are in Colorado. She told me that she remembered me and said I had the ugliest little dolls she had ever seen (troll dolls). She told me they were retiring and moving to Texas, not far from Austin, to a German community. We have exchanged Christmas cards every year and I also send one to her parents each year.
“It was such a magical thing. Finding that postcard with the address and everything just fell into place. It was a very special day, one that I will never forget and am so thankful for.”
Bonnie and Cliff seized the opportunity to return to places that meant something to them during their childhood in places far, far away. They created special memories of special places in their lives and re-created their time spent there as children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.