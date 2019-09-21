Steven and Stephanie Hunter of Murray will celebrate their 20-year vow renewal at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Steven and Stephanie were married April 15, 2002, but Sept. 27, 1999, was the day the couple met. They were married in White House, Tennessee, by Steven’s childhood pastor, Jackie Martin.
Stephanie is the daughter of Sam Greene Jr. and Lisa Greene, and is the hospice coordinator at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Steven is the son of stepfather Bill Brown and Terry Brown. He is the preaching minister at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
They have two children, Brianna, 17, and Cole, 12.
All friends and family are invited to the ceremony with refreshments to follow.
