MURRAY – The 2019 Walk to Defeat ALS will return to western Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. This event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and support the mission of The ALS Association.
ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that usually attacks both upper and lower motor neurons and causes degeneration throughout the brain and spinal cord. A common first symptom is a painless weakness in a hand, foot, arm or leg, which occurs in more than half of all cases. Other early symptoms include speech, swallowing or walking difficulty. Currently there is no cure for this disease.
“The Walk brings hope to those living with ALS and a chance for individuals with the disease and their families and friends to spend a day with others in the ALS community,” said Daniel Walker, West KY ALS Walk chair. “People participate in the walk to honor or remember a loved one with the disease, to show their support for the cause, or to walk as a member of a corporate team.”
New to the walk this year is a “Tap Out ALS” event being held at Tap 216 on Thursday, Sept. 26. This event will feature a wine tasting and an amazing Silent Auction from 6-8 p.m. full of sports memorabilia. There will be items from Murray State, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Nashville Predators, the University of Kentucky and many more teams.
The West KY Walk to Defeat ALS is utilized to heighten awareness of the disease in the western Kentucky area. This is the only walk that takes place in Kentucky, west of Louisville, with the majority of the funds raised devoted to patient care services within the state of Kentucky. The rest is devoted to researching a cure for this disease. Any funds donated can be specifically designated to either area by the donor.
Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray for a 5K run or one-mile walk that takes place on the same morning. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
For more information about the walk, or to find out how you can become a sponsor, please contact Tim Stark, walk co-chairman, at tstark@TheMurrayBank.com or call 270-767-3340.
