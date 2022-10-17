Warner Exhibits at Goldenrod Café

MURRAY – Artist Bryan Warner has recently installed a photography exhibit at the Goldenrod Café. This body of photographs was taken in Sicily, Italy earlier this year.
Sicily is an island where you can find everything that seems to seduce the eyes, mind and imagination. It was a crossroads for so many waring societies and was impacted by cultures such as the Carthaginians, Spanish, Normans, Arabs, Greeks and Romans. Its broad range of architecture particular cuisine, and mixing of cultural traditions began around 12,000 B.C. Its ancient past is seen and experienced everywhere a person looks. In other words, the metaphors and poetic imagery were constantly flooding the photographer’s gaze and challenging his creative energy. For example, strolling through the market place you will see vendors selling everything from unknown fresh seafood, street meats, and deserts.
Warner is a Murray native and received both a bachelors of science and bachelors of fine arts degrees from Murray State University. He attended the University of Kentucky graduate program in art history and studied black and white and color photography. While studying, he was employed by the University of Kentucky Art Museum. He has exhibited in numerous art galleries, as well as regional and national juried shows. He creates in both wood and photography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.