WATCH Center receives grant

MURRAY – The Murray WATCH Center received a grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,583.02 to purchase a sound system for the WATCH Center gym and activity center.
WATCH assists 58 adult individuals with developmental/intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries in becoming fully integrated into their community. The center operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Briggs & Stratton and Pella Corporation provide contracts for small parts assembly on site at WATCH, which gives them a monthly paycheck. Other individuals may choose to work outside the center at an hourly wage, while others may choose to do volunteer work in the community or become involved in the many activities offered at the WATCH Center.
