WATCH Center receives HOKC grant

MURRAY - The Murray WATCH Center (WATCH Inc.) is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $11,319. The funds will be used to purchase composite decking to replace deteriorated wooden boards on the large deck that connects the 5 buildings at WATCH. The deck safety renovation project will also include adding extra floor joists to provide additional strength in high traffic walkways.
The Murray WATCH Center serves 56 adult participants over the age of 21 with developmental and intellectual disabilities, as well as those with acquired brain injuries. Vocational choices and community integration opportunities are offered Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pella Corporation provides contracts for small part assembly on-site at WATCH that are paid at a piece rate. WATCH job specialists also offer the opportunity to work at an hourly wage in the community, if desired. Participants are offered the choice to learn more about their community by volunteering at various non-profit agencies such as the animal shelter or Angels Attic. They may also choose to learn how to use the library or local banks, selecting and eating at restaurants, walking and shopping downtown, or shop at local yard sales. WATCH staff provides training and support to prepare each individual for maximal sufficiency in self-help/personal care, functional academics, communication, motor, independent living, community, and pre-vocational skills.
HOKC awarded $3.1 million in grants supporting 343 non-profits, impacting more than 3.8 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way.
According to Commanding General Gary Boschert, “2022/2023 was another generous year for Colonels. We were able to award another $3.1 million dollars to 343 non-profits this year that helps them support over 3.8 million Kentuckians. Kentucky Colonels generosity is heartfelt and well spent on worthy agencies across the Commonwealth. Our also long-term efforts in both western and eastern Kentucky are ongoing with funds remaining for each effort. We work with other agencies to ensure Kentucky Colonels money is spent wisely and deliver goods and products needed for the rebuild.”
WATCH Inc. is a private non-profit organization that is tax exempt under section 501(c) (3) and dedicated to serve developmentally/intellectually disabled adults and those with acquired brain injuries. Donations may be sent to 702 Main St., Murray. KY 42071.
