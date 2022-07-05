WATCH presented grant from HOKC

MURRAY – WATCH, Inc. is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colones (HOKC) for $5,740 to purchase new awnings.
WATCH, Inc. assists adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, as well as adults with acquired brain injuries, in becoming and continuing to be an active member of their community. This is accomplished by providing day training, personal assistance, community living supports, residential supports and respite services.
HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 315 nonprofits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
“The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenge,” said Commanding General Gary Boschert. “Through extremely generous individuals, we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by more than $1 million. This year we are awarding $3.1 million, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program. In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, the Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars, and we are able to grant $3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region. Thank you Colonels for your generosity and continued support. Your help allows all the trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”
