MURRAY - WATCH, Inc. in Murray has been recognized as a platinum COVID Stops Here workplace for achieving a 100% vaccination rate.
The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Kentucky workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a designation.
It is critical that Kentucky work together to stop the spread of coronavirus - including the dangerous new Delta variant.
“Our board of directors put into place a policy requiring all staff and individuals to be fully vaccinated because we want to do everything we possibly can to ensure the safety of the ones we love so dearly, while continuing to provide as normal a lifestyle as possible,” said Regina Slaughter, executive director of WATCH, Inc. “We are proud that we have 100% compliance of COVID vaccinations for all participants, staff and members of the WATCH Board of Directors.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce developed the COVID Stops Here campaign as a way to celebrate workplaces that are leading the fight to stop COVID-19, and to encourage more organizations to join their ranks.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is Kentucky’s pathway to recovery. WATCH, Inc. is helping set the bar for vaccination in Kentucky by achieving platinum COVID Stops Here status - meaning 100% of their employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “This is a great achievement and we thank them for helping our state stop this dangerous virus. Employers are playing a very important role as we work to encourage vaccination in Kentucky. In order to finally put this virus behind us, we need Kentuckians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together we can stop this virus. Let’s make sure that COVID stops here!
