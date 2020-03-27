Christine Williams Ratteree and Allen Brice Ratteree will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 1, 2020.
They were married April 1, 1950, at Christine’s great-uncle’s house in Murray by the Rev. T.G. Shelton.
Mrs. Ratteree is the daughter of the late Hallie Shelton Williams and Elsworth Williams, and is a housewife.
Mr. Ratteree is the son of the late Loyd T. Ratteree and Janey Rowlett Ratteree, and retired from Tappan in 1980.
They have one daughter, Tina Ratteree Dunn and husband Andy of Murray, and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunn.
