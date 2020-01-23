Mason and Mary Thompson of Hardin, Kentucky, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Dec. 24, 2019.
Mason and Mary, high school sweethearts, were married Dec. 24, 1949, in Corinth, Mississippi. They had a brief honeymoon in Aurora, Kentucky.
Mason is a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean conflict. He retired from the Marshall County School System after serving as a custodian at South Marshall Elementary and a bus driver. This followed more than 30 years at the Tappan Manufacturing factory until it closed. During these years, the couple also farmed.
Mary is a retired seamstress, having worked at various garment factories in the area and ended her career at Corn Austin in Murray, as well as joining Mason in his work at South Marshall and farming.
They are members of Hardin Church of Christ where Mason served as a deacon for many years and continues to serve as a song leader.
The couple have two children, Teresa Thompson and husband Randy of Murray and Tony Thompson and wife Shawn of Wellington, Florida. Their three grandchildren are Katie MacDonald and husband Rick of New Bern, North Carolina and Aaron and Audrey Thompson of Wellington. Their two great-grandchildren are Evalina “Lina” and Alexander “A.J.” MacDonald.
A private anniversary celebration was held Dec. 24, 2019, at the couple’s home with immediate family attending.
