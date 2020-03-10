Michael D. Conley and Nancy Southard Conley of New Concord, Kentucky, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 24, 2020.
They were married Jan. 24, 1970, at Slaty Creek Baptist Church in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
Nancy is a retired nurse of 40 years and Michael is a retired U.S. Army officer and helicopter pilot. He is also a realtor and auctioneer.
Their children are Karen Conley Kutz and husband Shawn of Edwardsville, Illinois; Shawn Conley and wife Evelyn of Murray; and Amanda Conley Morrow and husband Jared of Humble, Texas. Their grandchildren are Anna Kate Kutz of Columbia, Missouri (University of Missouri), and Leland Oliver Conley of Murray.
The couple plan to celebrate their anniversary with their children and grandchildren on a family vacation later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.