Wanda Laird of Murray, Kentucky, daughter of Odelia Fannie and Paul Rouse Laird, is pleased to graciously announce, along with her beautiful granddaughter, Amanda, that her youngest son, Michael Rouse Laird (A/K/A Michael Lee Gough), Murray High School Class of 1981 and Murray State University 1985, happily married the love of his life, Michelle Dalton, on April 10, 2021. Michelle is the daughter of Peggy Sue and George Harris Dalton of Gretna, Virginia.
Michelle and Michael reside in Charlottesville, Virginia.To view a snippet of their wonderful day, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tpq5FV_kOgc.
