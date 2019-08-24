Craig W. Johnson and Erica D. Sullivan were married Saturday, Aug. 17, 2017, at One Community Church in Plano, Texas. Pastor Derek Cotton officiated the service.
The bride is the daughter of James Sullivan and Nancy Miles of Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated with a master’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and is a property accountant.
The groom is the son of Perry and Lottie Johnson of Murray. He graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration from Columbia College. He is employed in government.
The couple now resides in Allen, Texas.
