MURRAY – Bill Cowan, commander of American Legion Post 73 of Murray, announces that Lois Wells has been appointed as a Service Officer for Post 73. Wells has been a member of the post since it was reconstituted in 2000 and served a long tenure as the post adjutant.
“Lois is very familiar with our post, our members and our community,” Cowan said. “She will be an excellent asset as a service officer to assist veterans and their families who need help filing claims with the Veterans Administration.”
Wells joins Mark Kennedy and Ray Campbell as Post 73 Service Officers and she will be the primary contact for widows of veterans. All the service officers are available each Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. and no appointment is necessary as it is “first come, first served.” In addition, Kennedy is also available on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. by appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.