MAYFIELD - The 2021 Annual Meeting of Members of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will be held online at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Drive-through registration and voting will take place Friday, July 9, at local high schools and on Saturday, July 10 at the WKRECC business office in Mayfield.
“We look forward to this annual opportunity to share information with our members,” said WKRECC President and CEO David Smart. “While the business meeting will be online, members will find it provides an informative overview of the co-op’s business and operational status. We encourage members to stop by to register and vote on the administrative motions. Everyone who registers will be eligible for door prizes and will receive an attendance gift.”
The online meeting will be broadcast live via a link on the co-op’s website at https:\\www.wkrecc.com. Members may also listen to the live meeting by FM radio broadcast at the WKRECC business office at 1218 West Broadway in Mayfield. There will be no food or entertainment during the meeting.
Registration: Members may register for the annual meeting Friday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Calloway County High School Parking Lot
Carlisle County High School Parking Lot
Graves County High School Parking Lot
Marshall County High School Parking Lot
Members may also register Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the WKRECC business office at 1218 West Broadway in Mayfield.
All members who register will be asked to vote on three administrative motions. To review the motions, go to https:\\www.wkrecc.com or call WKRECC at 270-251-6927 to request a copy.
All registrants will automatically be entered in a drawing for door prizes. Winners will be selected at random and announced at the conclusion of the online meeting. Prizes will be mailed to the recipients.
Board of Directors: The WKRECC Nominating Committee has presented the following nominees to fill expiring terms on the board of directors:
District 1 (Calloway County) – Bob Hargrove
District 3 (Graves County) - Chad Willett
District 4, (Marshall County) – Troy English
*All nominees were unopposed and will be elected by acclamation during the business meeting on July 10.
For more information about the meeting, go to www.wkrecc.com or call 270-251-6927.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.