MURRAY - The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Jan. 22, at the Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee. The speaker will be Scott Williams, who will speak on “The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett.”
Those attending the meeting should identify themselves at the registration desk as attendees for the Jackson Purchase meeting and they will be directed to the meeting room. Those attending will have the opportunity to tour the Discovery Park after the meeting. The program will also be available by Zoom.
Register in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAofuutqD0vHN1dvRg6FruVjVA2yHstEyd1. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Those attending should comply with current state and local public health guidelines. Masks will be available for those who wish one. The society continues to monitor the regional public health situation and may make appropriate adjustments. For updates consult the society webpage at www.jacksonpurchasehistory.org.
Scott Williams is the president and CEO of Discovery Park of America in Union City. He earned his degree in journalism from the University of Memphis, then held positions at advertising agencies and other Memphis organizations including Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. Before returning home to West Tennessee, he served as president and COO of the Newseum in Washington, D.C. His wife, Michelle, is a portrait artist and an art history instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, and they have two daughters, Alexandra and Olivia. “The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett” is his third book.
Using his wits, humor, and common sense, David Crockett rose from the West Tennessee frontier during the divisive Jacksonian Era to become the first American celebrity. Early newspaper editors quickly found that his name and exploits—often exaggerated—led to increased sales, while the first biography about his life, printed while he was still living, became an instant bestseller. He even brokered some of the first licensing deals that reproduced his image and signature on prints and made them available to his fans.
In his book, “The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett,” Scott Williams uncovers what propelled this meteoric rise from frontier to fame, while also examining the birth of Tennessee during one of the most fascinating periods in American history.
“I am very happy that Scott is able to share his research on David Crockett,” siad JPHS President Bill Mulligan. “Crockett is one of the iconic figures from our early history whose life is enshrouded with myth. Both the real David Crockett and the mythic Davy offer tremendous insights into the development of our nation.”
In 1958, a group of historians met in Murray, Kentucky led by faculty from Murray State University and University of Tennessee-Martin and formed the Jackson Purchase Historical Society to promote interest, study, and preservation of the regional history of the territory encompassed in the Treaty of Tuscaloosa, known as the Jackson Purchase. The society holds a number of meetings each year with a speaker on Jackson Purchase history and publishes an award-winning journal on local history. Members include a wide range of people who simply share a love of history and a love of the Jackson Purchase area.
While the society has not been able to meet during the coronavirus situation it remains active. Our 2021 Journal will be mailed out to members shortly. Articles are welcome for the 2022 Journal and can be sent to the editor, Jim Humphreys, at jhumphreys@murraystate.edu. The editor would also welcome inquiries about topics, books for review, or offers to review a book. Copies of the Journal are available from the Jackson Purchase Historical Society, PO Box 531, Murray, KY 42071. The cost is $15.90 including postage and sales tax. Anyone interested in Jackson Purchase history is welcome to join the JPHS.
Information about membership and future programs is available on the society’s website: http://jacksonpurchasehistory.org/. Free electronic access to back issues of the Journal through 2016 is available through the Murray State University libraries at https://digitalcommons.murraystate.edu/jphs/.
