Pat and Janice Wilson of New Concord, Kentucky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2019.
They were married Aug. 23, 1969, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church with Johnson Easley officiating. Their witnesses were Marsha Conley Allbritten and Garvin Phillips.
Janice is the daughter of the late Joe and Mary Conley, and Pat is the son of the late Jim and Katherine Wilson. They are both retired.
They have two children, Kathy Shelton and David Wilson, and two grandchildren, Kevin Shelton and Bella Wilson.
A reception will held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. All friends and family are invited to attend. The couple request no gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.