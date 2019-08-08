PADUCAH – Classes begin at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Aug. 19. To better assist prospective students with registration for fall classes, the college’s student services office will be open later on Aug. 12-18.
WKCTC staff will be available to help with the enrollment process from 8 a.m to 6 p.m., which includes financial aid assistance, admissions, records, advising and the business office. The offices are in the Anderson Technology Building. If an individual needs an assessment test, that can also be scheduled.
“We are open later so we can be available for students who need to register after regular business hours,” said Emily Peck, WKCTC vice president of student services. “We want to offer students the opportunity to register for classes when it could be more convenient for them.”
WKCTC offers flexible scheduling. In addition to a variety of online class options, many programs are offered fully online including computer-aided drafting and design, logistics and operations management, marine technology, medical information technology and others.
Offerings for evening classes range from English, writing, match and introduction to computers, to emergency medical technician, early childhood development, welding and more.
Financial aid and scholarships are available for those who qualify. Scholarship opportunities include the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship, a program that covers tuition to students who meet the requirements in five high wage, high demand careers - healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction/trades, IT/business and logistics. Students can earn certificates in these fields in four months or less.
For more information, call 270-534-3435.
