PADUCAH – West Kentucky Community and Technical College will hold its 2019 Open House from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Clemens Fine Arts Center.
“The Open House is a perfect opportunity to see what WKCTC has to offer,” said WKCTC Admissions Director Trent Johnson. “Those who attend can meet faculty and get a first-hand, in-depth look at programs such as culinary arts, business administration, nursing, welding and many more. We are here to help prospective students feel at home at WKCTC and to discover various career pathways.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the WKCTC campus through various sessions throughout the day that include program demonstrations by faculty, classroom observations and one-on-one time with faculty and staff to answer questions about the college’s programs and services. WKCTC representatives will be available to help individuals visit various open house locations.
For more information, contact Trent Johnson at trent.johnson@kctcs.edu or call 270-543-3302.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.