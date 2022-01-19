PADUCAH – More than 500 students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC). The semester ended on Dec. 10, 2021. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be a full-time WKCTC student earning at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completing 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term.
Calloway County students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list include (in alphabetical order): Tim Bazzell, Hannah Leshay Bowman, Josie Abigail Bradley, Kellie Chapman, Frank Edward Clinard, Emily Louise Cordevant, Justin Michael Crouse, Alaina Davis, Kyle D. Dietrich, Jackson Kale Dunn, Isaac Kye Falwell, Joseph Freyburger, Melanie Anne Harmon, Slade Cooper Harrison, Trevor Harrison, Whitney Elizabeth Harrison, James Hennessy, Tiffany Ann Henson, Wesley Blake Herndon, Jordan T. Lax, Jamie Mckinney, Justin McLeod, Dylan Lee Miller, Valerie Nicole Miller, Michael Shayne Morris, Keeli Grace Puckett, Mikayla Rhodes, Madison Renee Schoppe, Shelby R. Siress, Jazmine K. Staples, Latta-Rose Alyn Stinson, William Blake Tabers, Natalie Taylor, Courtney Lynn Thompson, Jacob Robert Warner and Lester Benally Yazzie.
