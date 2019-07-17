PADUCAH – West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah is offering flexible registration opportunities for those who would like to attend classes for the 2019 fall semester. Classes begin Aug. 19.
Rapid registration will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24, and super Saturday registration will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Both will be held in the Anderson Technical Building. Prospective students may come anytime during the events for help with enrollment.
WKCTC representatives will be on hand to help attendees complete the enrollment process for the fall semester, including help with advising, financial aid and scheduling. Additionally, if an individual needs an assessment test, that may be scheduled as well.
“The goal is to make the enrollment process as simple and fast as possible,” said Emily Peck, vice president of student affairs. “We want to help relieve anxiety prospective students may feel about coming to college. We understand that our students have busy lives and we are here to provide flexible scheduling and support to help them make a change or obtain additional skills.”
For more information, call 270-534-3435.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.