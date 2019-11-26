PADUCAH – West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC)’s television department was recently recognized with a bronze award in the National Conference for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) District 2’s Medallion Awards.
WKCTC staff members Dan Sheppard and Tom Butler, both of Paducah, and Brandon Story of Murray, were recognized for a short video series “The 2019 Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program 2019: Teacher Testimonials.”
WKCTC was one of three Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) colleges to receive one award for outstanding achievement in marketing communications sponsored by NCMPR District 2. Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) won a gold award in the special publications category for its Impact Report, a silver award in the newsletter category for its Community Connections newsletter and a bronze award in the special publications category for its Scholarship Request publication. Southeast Community and Technical College (SKCTC) won a bronze award in the Wild Card category for a documentary film created for graduation.
The awards were presented at the District 2 annual conference last month in Asheville, North Carolina. NCMPR District 2 includes community colleges in 11 southeastern states, along with the Bahamas and Bermuda.
