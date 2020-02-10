MURRAY – WKMS, Murray State’s NPR Station, has hired Rachel Collins to serve as the public radio station’s next news director. Collins will lead local news content strategy at WKMS, including reporting, editing and training a small stable of reporters including Murray State student reporters.
“I’m sincerely honored for this exciting opportunity to become a colleague and teammate of dedicated professionals who prioritize being a trusted news source,” said Collins. “I hope my enthusiasm and passion for storytelling will contribute to the continuation of the inspired, relevant, interesting and quality news to which our audience is accustomed.”
Collins is a Murray State alumna and has spent the last six years reporting and editing the Marshall County Tribune-Courier.
Collins’ interest in journalism began early in life, reading newspapers while sitting in the laps of her grandparents. Those interactions ignited a thirst for language and stories, and she recalls getting caught more than once as a young girl hiding under the bed covers with a flashlight and book because she just couldn’t stop reading.
“Rachel will bring a spark to our newsroom,” said WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe. “We believe her passion for reporting, knowledge of the region, and eagerness to acclimate to public media will make WKMS an even stronger source for regional news that matters.”
Collins particularly enjoys conducting research and digging into even the smallest details, satisfying her natural inquisitiveness while never backing down from the tough questions and topics.
Rachel Collins officially begins her duties at WKMS on Feb. 17.
