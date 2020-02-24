MURRAY – WKMS kicks off its 50th anniversary celebrations by hosting an evening with NPR’s Robert Siegel at Wrather Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Siegel recently retired after more than 40 years at NPR as a reporter, news director and host of “All Things Considered,” heard on WKMS Monday through Friday from 3-5:30 p.m.
While at NPR, Siegel reported stories and happenings all over the globe, from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. While in Murray he’ll discuss the history of NPR (insights from the inside), and his experiences in journalism.
“We’re so lucky and thrilled that Robert is making the trip to Murray to celebrate with our community of listeners,” said Chad Lampe, WKMS station manager. “Robert is a public radio icon with stories many listeners will want to hear at this free event.”
The night is also the opening of “The History of WKMS: The First 50 Years,” an exhibit created by WKMS staff and Dr. Sean J. McLaughlin‘s Intro to Public History class. Visitors will see old photos, vintage equipment and tons of memories on display through May in Wrather Auditorium’s exhibit space.
There will be other 50th anniversary celebration events in 2020 including a Swing into Swing jazz concert and broadcast, 1970s Trivia with MCLIB in Paducah, and a big 50th anniversary pParty at the Carson Center in Paducah. In broadcast all year, you’ll hear “50 Stories for 50 Years” a weekly highlight of historical stories as told by the people who lived them, including the birth of the Thoroughbred Hour, when the radio station moved sites from Wilson Hall to the Fine Arts Building, and when WKMS was the only radio broadcast outlet to provide the Watergate Hearings. If you have a story to tell about your listening to WKMS, please leave a message at 270-809-2070.
WKMS broadcasts a continuous, comprehensive mix of news and music, with stations including 91.3 WKMS-FM, WKMS HD-1, All-Classical HD-2, and WKMS Music HD-3, Murray; 90.9 WKMD, WKMD HD-1, All Classical HD-2 and All Music HD-3, Madisonville; 89.5 WKMT, Fulton; All-Classical 92.5 Paducah, 88.9 Murray and 105.1 Madisonville; and WKMS Music 102.9 FM Madisonville. WKMS also streams all three of its News and Music channels online at wkms.org, a robust website offering playlists, regional news and an online contribution page. For more information, call 1-800- 599-4737.
