MAYFIELD - West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will award eight $1,000 scholarships to college-bound member-students this spring.
Applications for WKRECC’s 2021 scholarships are available from high school guidance counselors, online at www.wkrecc.com, or at any WKRECC business office. The deadline to apply is March 5.
“Higher education is a great investment,” said WKRECC President and CEO David Smart. “We want to help our students start building a brighter future for themselves because we know that when our young people succeed, our families and communities succeed as well.”
To be eligible for WKRECC scholarships, students must be high school seniors in good standing whose parent or guardian is a member of and receives electric service from WKRECC at their principal residence.
Questions about the scholarship program may be directed to Georgann Lookofsky at 270-247-1321 or 1-877-495-7322.
