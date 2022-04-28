MURRAY - Payton Arant, owner of Payton and Associates, an insurance company specializing in Medicare, met her husband Josh on the NASCAR circuit and eventually they relocated to Murray, his hometown. The path Payton which took to Murray was filled with lots of adventure, but eventually she found, what she calls, “her passion.”
Payton was born and grew up in Bristol, Tennessee.
“Bristol is the original birthplace of country music, and of course it is all about NASCAR,” she said.
Payton wanted to work in NASCAR.
“I went to Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee, to be a broadcaster,” she said. “But with my Bristol accent and my tendency to mumble, I had a discouraging professor who didn’t think broadcasting was a fit for me.”
But Payton continued with her major and worked as an intern with CMT doing production behind the scenes.
“I graduated and moved back to Bristol,” she said. “I was trying to figure out what I was going to do. I then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, because I still wanted to be involved with NASCAR. I ended up waiting tables and after doing that for a while, I really wanted to do something else. I called a cousin who lived in Hilton Head and told her I wanted to move. She called back a few days later and told me she had a job and a place for me to live, so I moved. I worked there for the summer and I made a lot of money.”
A job came open with NASCAR and Payton said she lived and worked like the TV show, “Real World.”
“There were eight of us and we traveled the NASCAR circuit. We were working for Nextel (phone company), promoting their phones and giving away merchandise at all the NASCAR races. This got me in the door. I loved working for a marketing company and I loved meeting and talking to all kinds of people.”
She then went to work for a couple of NASCAR drivers.
“I was working as a scorer,” she said. “Our job was to record how fast they were going on each lap and we would fly on a private plane from one race to another.”
Payton then began working for another marketing group and promoting Chevy. This is where she met her husband Josh.
“Josh was working for the same company, but his job was for the Speed Channel. He drove a big truck, set up the stage for the channel to broadcast, hung out for a few days, took it down, loaded it up and drove to the next location.”
Payton said they were all in Daytona Beach, Florida, and she was going out with some friends. One of them told her they were meeting up with the Speed drivers and that is when she met Josh.
“When I left that night, I told one of my friends that I thought I had met the guy I was gong to marry.”
They began dating and Josh, who was from Murray, had a young son back home and wanted to move to Murray to be close to his son.
“We moved to Murray in 2008,” Payton said. “I started working as a server at the Big Apple Cafe, meeting real people in a real world.”
That is where she met John McConnell who came in with a mutual friends of her husband.
“I didn’t want to continue waiting tables and John said he needed a secretary and offered me the job,” she said.
Payton began working as a secretary, but was soon learning the insurance business. McConnell pushed her to do insurance and she finally decided to take that on and found she really like what she was doing.
“I felt like I was truly helping people,” she said.
Payton said she is very grateful to John for pushing her into the insurance business and giving her a start.
“He saw something in me that I didn’t know I had, and he helped me to get to the point where I felt I could take the reins and run with it.”
Payton stressed over leaving the agency, but she wanted to do something she was passionate about, help people with Medicare decisions, take care of her family and leave a legacy for her children.
Payton opened her insurance office in July 2021.
“I am so grateful for all who helped me, and grateful to my clients. My goal is not to just do this for myself and my family, but to also help people who don’t know the insurance business. It is heartwarming to be able to help people.”
Payton said referrals is the best compliment she could receive.
She said besides the love of getting to know people, she is good at multi-tasking, but she never thought she would be a leader. She named her business Payton and Associates because she wanted to have an opportunity to help others succeed, just as she had been helped.
“I am a cryer and sensitive, but I think we need a woman’s touch sometimes. We bring care, but we can also take care of many things at the same time. And being emotional is not a bad thing. You can connect with people and be real.”
Payton said Josh has supported her in whatever she has undertaken. When she was thinking of opening her own company, he told her he was sure she was going to do awesome and said, “I can’t wait to see what you will do.”
Josh operates his own construction company and they have three boys, 8, 10 and 14.
“We live on the ‘Arant Compound’ in Hazel,” Payton said. “Josh is a very hands-on dad and my in-laws are wonderful and helpful. I am a mom, but during the Medicare Open Enrollment period, Josh is doing most things at home. In order for anyone to succeed, you have to have a supportive spouse/partner.”
Payton said in her earlier career, she felt she was failing because she did not go into broadcasting.
“I am proud that I did what I did and kept going until I found my niche. I fell in love and life took me on a different path than what I had planned. I have found Medicare a more rewarding path because there are so many who need guidance.
“I strive every day to be a good mother, good business owner, and a good leader in my business and in the community.”
Payton is presently serving on the board of HOPE Calloway.
“There are always challenges, but I feel like that is what makes us better at our jobs. I have employees to take care of, I am doing budgeting, marketing and still trying to maintain a schedule so I can give time to my family. My life of trying new things, failing and continuing to find my way and do something different has led me to where I am today.”
