WON announces 2020 grant recipients

MURRAY – The Women of Numbers (WON) is a women’s giving circle that is affiliated with the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation. Its members are dedicated to joining together to grant money to Murray-Calloway County non-profit agencies, and to build an endowment so that grants can continue in perpetuity.
“We can do more joining together than we can each do individually,” said Glenda Rowlett, director of WON.
This is the second year that WON has made the presentation of grants.
“Like most other agencies, COVID-19 restrictions have caused us to think out of the box,” Rowlett said. “This year each member of the WON advisory board was asked to nominate a non-profit agency which was addressing needs in our community which were made worse by the virus. Six agencies were nominated and each agency submitted a one-page description of their project which was distributed to all WON members and voted by email.”
The Meals on Wheels Program at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizen Center received the top grant of $7,000. Need Line received $2,500; the Murray-Calloway County United Way was given $1,500 and the Murray Lions Club was granted $1,000.
Meals on Wheels submitted the following grant request:
“Imagine if you will; you are a single person in your mid-80s, living alone in an isolated setting, having health issues that can be compromised by an ongoing viral pandemic if you leave your residence, and there is little to no family to support you. The situation and the anxiety it creates is a reality many individuals in our community live with every day. Now imagine that same individual receives a knock on their door every morning Monday through Friday, and when they go to the door, before them stands a kind, caring person wearing a mask and other protective equipment, holding a sanitary plastic bag containing a hot, delicious meal. The delivery person respectfully and safely provides the meal to this person, inquires about their health and situation and then provides words of encouragement to give positive hope to get them through the day. In many cases, this interaction will be the only human contact they will have.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center performs this specific support 190 times a day to seniors throughout our entire community. When COVID-19 became prevalent in mid-March, the center closed its services for in-center use, causing the organization to immediately lose 70% of its federal and state funding. We identified immediately the long-term action to address this pandemic was to drastically increase our Meals on Wheels program to serve as many vulnerable seniors as we could. On March 16, we supported 93 individuals with a home-delivered meal. We are currently providing meals to 196 persons and our client roster continues to expand. During the past seven months, we have prepared, packaged and delivered 26,210 meals throughout Murray and Calloway County. We continue to solicit as many sources as possible to support our ministry. We have been blessed to receive multiple grants through local, state and national organizations, along with financial gifts from gracious members of our community. Our ever-expanding ministry continues to grow as this pandemic situation remains and we appreciate all considerations for support from your organization.”
