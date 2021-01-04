MURRAY – Women of Numbers (WON) recently presented Murray-Calloway County Need Line with a check for $2,500.
WON member Linda Avery said Need Line placed second in her organization’s annual grant funding cycle.
“Women of Numbers is excited to be able to award the second-place grant to Need Line because of their outstanding service to the community during these COVID times,” Avery said.
“The grant from WON is a blessing and will enable Need Line to provide assistance to the growing number of women and children in our community,” said Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey.
The Meals on Wheels Program at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizen Center received the top grant of $7,000, the Murray-Calloway County United Way was given $1,500 and the Murray Lions Club was granted $1,000.
“We can do more joining together than we can each do individually,” said Glenda Rowlett, director of WON.
