LBL - The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites all home educating families to visit the Woodlands Nature Station during April and use the outdoors as your classroom.
A Nature Discovery Activity Book is available at the Nature Station and it can be used as a guide through a variety of exploration activities available at the Nature Station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Special programs specifically geared for homeschoolers and are scheduled several times a week through the month of April. Available is a DIY Pond Prowl kit or an afternoon Animal Encounters at 1:30 p.m. and Raptor Row at 4 p.m.
If the activity book is completed and you attend at least two programs at the Nature Station during April, you can earn an official Nature Discovery patch and certificate.
Featured homeschool programs are:
• Thursday, April 1, 2:30 p.m. - Animals, Art and Writing: Nature Journaling 101
• Monday, April 12, 2:30 p.m. - The Circle of Life: Life Cycles
• Wednesday, April 14, 2:30 p.m. - Build a Beaver Webinar (registration required)
• Thursday, April 15, 2:30 p.m. - Talking Trees
• Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Hematite Trail Exploration Day
• Sunday, April 18, 2:30 p.m. - Going Batty
• Tuesday, April 20, 2:30 p.m. - Slimy Science
• Thursday, April 22, 2:30 p.m. - 10 Simple Ways to Help Wildlife at Home
• Saturday, April 24, 11a.m. to noon - Blast the Past: Iron Furnace History
• Monday, April 26, 2:30 p.m. - Tales of Scales
• Wednesday, April 28, 2:30 p.m. - Birds 101
• Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Seventh annual Homeschooler Day at the Nature Station (virtual)
Fourth grade students can visit www.everykidinapark.gov to get their free Every Kid in a Park pass and get their family in for free.
For more information, call the Nature Station at 270-924-2299.
